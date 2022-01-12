The Kraft family and Partners in Patriotism Fund (PIP Fund) are now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Partners in Patriotism Scholarship.
Established in 2017, the Partners in Patriotism Scholarship awards up to five, $5,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are Foxboro residents. To be eligible for a PIP Scholarship, an applicant must plan to attend a post-secondary education institution, demonstrate a dedication to community service, complete the PIP scholarship application, submit an activity sheet noting community service and extra-curricular activities, and submit an essay that is at least 800 words and addresses one of three prompts.
Applications, essay questions and more information about the scholarship can be found at https://bit.ly/PIPScholarship22. Completed applications, including essays and activity sheets, must be submitted through the Google Form link no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 1, 2022. No exceptions will be made for late submissions.
Scholarship winners will be announced prior to graduation. Any questions regarding the PIP Scholarship should be directed to PIPFund@patriots.com.
ABOUT THE PARTNERS IN PATRIOTISM FUND
The Partners in Patriotism Fund is a registered nonprofit organization established by the Kraft family in 2014. The Fund is dedicated to supporting Foxborough philanthropic and community efforts through monetary donations of up to $100,000 annually. A Grants Committee, comprised of Foxborough residents, is appointed annually to vet grant applications and determine allocation of funds. The Fund assists residents of Foxborough through the support of charitable endeavors, as well as through personal financial assistance. For more information, visit www.GilletteStadium.com/Partners-in-Patriotism.