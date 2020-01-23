The Kraft family and Partners in Patriotism Fund (PIP Fund) are now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Partners in Patriotism Scholarship.
Established in 2017, the Partners in Patriotism Scholarship awards up to five, $5,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are Foxboro residents.
To be eligible for a PIP Scholarship, an applicant must plan to attend a post-secondary educational institution, demonstrate a dedication to community service, complete the PIP Scholarship application, submit an activity sheet noting community service and extra-curricular activities, and submit a double-spaced essay that is at least 800 words and addresses one of three prompts.
Applications, essay questions and more information about the scholarship can be found at http://bit.ly/PIPScholarship2020.
Completed applications, including essays and activity sheets, must be submitted through that Google form link no later than April 1, 2020. No exceptions will be made for late submissions.
Scholarship winners will be announced prior to graduation.
Questions regarding the PIP Scholarship can be directed to PIPFund@patriots.com.