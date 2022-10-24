Pagliarulo, Julia <JuliaP@kraftse.com>
October 24, 2022
The Kraft family thanked more than 150 town employees for their continued hard work and exemplary efforts by surprising them with free lunch from a local food truck from Oct. 18 through Oct. 21.
Throughout the week, the truck made stops at town hall, the public safety building and public works department delivering burgers, fries and other tasty eats.
“The partnership of the Town of Foxboro is integral to our organization, with town employees working tirelessly to support our business operation and events at Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and more,” Julia Pagliarulo, spokeswoman for Kraft Sports + Entertainment, said. “It was our pleasure to surprise these incredible town employees with lunch as a small token of our appreciation for their continued collaboration and hard work.”