THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 AT 7 P.M.
Join us as Patty Martin discusses how to set up beekeeping in your backyard at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.
She will also discuss basic bee life cycle for Foxboro, hive components display, tools needed and clothes required, bee nutrition and more.
Patty Martin has been a backyard beekeeper since 2013. She’s a graduate of Norfolk County Agricultural School’s 10-week beekeeping program.
BOOK WALK WEDNESDAYSJoin us for Book Walk Wednesdays at 11 a.m., starting on Sept. 21 outside the Boyden Library for a leisurely walk and talk about books! Come with one to twobook recommendations for others.
This program will be canceled in inclement weather.
OUTSIDE KNITTING AND CROCHETINGBring a chair and your knitting to join our informal group at 11 a.m. Thursdays on the Town Common, where you can work on projects, socialize, and share advice. Please note: no instruction will be provided, although participants are usually willing to assist each other if issues occur.
In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved indoors and held in the Fuller Conference Room.
BAD ART NIGHTDo you love making art from recycled materials and no instruction? So do we at the Boyden Library! Join us at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 to make the best “Bad Art” creation possible!
This program is for adults 18+. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
STORY TIME FUN FOR AGES 1-2Come enjoy some story time fun at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays for 1 and 2 year-olds with Miss Jeanne. We will have stories, finger play rhymes, singing, music, and of course... shaker eggs.
Registration is required for this event. This program will be held in the Story/Craft Room.
SHAKE IT UP STORY TIME FOR AGES 1-5THURSDAYS AT 10 A.M.
Shake your egg shakers and wave your scarves to the music with Miss Jessica at 10.m. on Thursdays! This story time will include movement, music, rhythms, props, and books.
Please register for each week that you plan to attend by going to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
WEAVING WITH YARN
Join us at 6 p.m. on Thursdays and weave some cool projects with Katelyn! Kids ages 7-12 will make woven bracelets and other fun crafts by weaving yarn.
Registration is required for all five classes. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
This program will be held in the Story/Craft Room.
LEGO CLUB FOR AGES 6+Enjoy our LEGO challenges or free-build at 2 p.m. on Saturdays, beginning Sept. 17! We supply the LEGO bricks. This program will be in the Story & Craft Room. Children under 10 must have a parent or caregiver present in the room. This is a drop-in program.
GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB, GRADES 4-6Do you love graphic novels? Join the graphic novel book club at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to talk about them with other kids in grades 4-6. Enjoy a game, craft, or activity after the book discussion. Third Wednesday of the month.
Sept. 21: The Witch Boy by Molly Ostertag
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 for a staff development day.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.