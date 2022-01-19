Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. for a program by historian Anthony Sammarco who will provide us with insight into the history of Valentine’s Day traditions over the years in and around Boston. From Ancient Rome with the pagan festival of Lupercalia to the worldwide celebration of today’s Valentine’s Day, we revel in the history and evolution of Valentine’s Day through the centuries as a day of love. Today, Esther Allen Howland is honored with the moniker of “The Mother of the American Valentine,” with many citing her small card factory as the start of the multi-million dollar industry. Sign up for this program in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
DIGITAL VACCINE CARD
My Vac Records is the new tool to allow people who received their vaccination in Massachusetts to access their vaccination history and generate a COVID-19 digital vaccine card, which would contain similar vaccination information as a paper CDC card. Sign up for an informational program on the Digital Vaccine Card at the senior center at 2 p.m. on any of the following Mondays in February: Feb. 7, 14 or 28. This program will instruct seniors on how to obtain a copy of their digital vaccine card. Please pick a date to sign up in advance and bring your cell phone or other smart device with you to the program.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our new Senior Supper program will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m., with dinner served around 4:30 p.m. and this new program will focus on a unique, high quality, catered meal. The cost is $4 per person. We hope that you’ll join us for an evening out with friends. The menu for January is chicken broccoli ziti with pesto vegetables, Caesar salad and rolls. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
CRISP & QUOTES
Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. for an exciting event sponsored by Brightview Senior Living. Enjoy homemade apple crisp as you test your knowledge of notable quotables. Do you know who said “A penny saved is a penny earned?” Call us to sign up for the event and find out the answer!
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN
It’s a new year, and why not travel with us and try your luck at the Mohegan Sun Casino on Thursday, March 31. Our motorcoach will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m. The cost will be $35 per person for Foxboro residents, and $37 for non-residents. Residents can sign up with their payment. Non-resident sign-up with payment will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
TRAVEL WITH US TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE
Join us on Thursday, April 21, when we’re off to spend the day at the Newport Playhouse. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St. This favorite trip location includes a homemade plated lunch, followed by a performance of the Broadway comedy “Social Security” and ending with a fun-filled cabaret. The cost for Foxboro residents is $120 per person, and for non-residents the cost is $125. Residents can sign up with their payment. Non-resident sign-up with payment will begin on Wednesday, Feb.2.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Jan. 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
BRIDGE LESSONS
Bridge is a card game that is played all over the world, in person and online. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play Bridge, this is your opportunity. The classes will be held on Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m. Sunil Trivedi is the instructor and he will introduce new and interested players to the game. Please sign up in advance.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
Our Men’s Breakfasts, catered by Roche Brothers, have returned to the senior center. Join us on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. for a hot breakfast in this cold winter season. The cost is $3 per person to be paid at the time you reserve your place.
REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join State Rep. Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Jan. 24 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session. He will be at the senior center on the fourth Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
Q&A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager, on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 12:30 p.m. He will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a question and answer session. Call us to sign up.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON
Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a Netflix travel show that explores health and sustainable ways to live. This 8 episode series will examine how countries around the world view healthy living. The series will be shown weekly at the senior center on Tuesday, Feb. 1 through March 22 from noon to 12:45 p.m. If you’d like to join us for all or some of the “Down to Earth” episodes, please sign up in advance.
HISTORY 101
Join us at 10 a.m. on Fridays in February to watch the Netflix series “History 101.” Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-sized history lessons on various scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world changing discoveries. On Feb. 4, episodes 1-3 will focus on Fast Food / The Space Race / The Rise of China. On Feb. 11, the subjects of episodes 4-6 are Plastics / Oil and the Middle East / Robotics. And on Feb. 25, episodes 7-10 will feature the subjects of Feminism / Nuclear Power / AIDS / Genetics. Sign up if you’d like to join us for all or some of the History 101 programs.
WORLD WAR II IN COLOR – ROAD TO VICTORY
On Thursdays, Feb. 3 through April 7, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., we will be showing the new Netflix British Docuseries, WWII In Color – Road to Victory. This 10-week series will include gripping historical footage and expert commentary giving detailed insights into the leading figures of the war and the decisive turning points of World War II. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
THE BEATLES: GET BACK
We will be showing the new 3-part documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back’, at the senior center once again. Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, this series covers the making of the 1970 Beatles’ “Let It Be” album. The footage for this series was originally captured for a 1970 documentary and has been digitized and produced in high definition. This film, which is only available on Disney+, will be presented in the senior center in (3) 2+ hour parts on the following dates: part 2 on Monday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m., and; part 3 on Monday, Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m. Join us for the experience of watching this never before seen footage of the world’s most famous band as they create an album and perform their last live performance on the rooftop of their London recording studio. Please sign up in advance.
JANUARY MOVIES
The theme of our December movies is “Staff Favorites!” Please sign up in advance for any or all of the following movies which will be shown on Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
Jan. 20 – “Shawshank Redemption” – Andy Defresne is sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders of his wife and her lover. However, only Andy knows he did not commit the crimes.
Jan. 27 – “My Cousin Vinny” – New York lawyer (Joe Pesci) has never won a case. When his teenage cousin and a friend are accused of murder, Vinny and his girlfriend come to the rescue.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays in January from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class focuses on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
BEGINNER MAH JONGG FREE PLAY
Beginner Mah Jongg Free Play meets every Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. This beginner free play is for those players who have just recently started learning Mah Jongg and may want to take each game a little slower than those who have played for many years. Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
MACKINAC MONDAY: HENRY FORD
Each month we will be presenting a program at the senior center associated with our trip to Mackinac Island in June 2022. These “Mackinac Mondays” will be held at 2 p.m. on the last Monday of each month through April. The programs are open to all, but may be especially interesting to our Mackinac Island travelers. On Monday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. our program will be a Henry Ford Documentary. Henry Ford has been described as the “Most Influential American Innovator.” This documentary will look into Henry Ford’s life and our Mackinac travelers will spend time at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. Sign up to reserve your seat.