Author Anthony Sammarco will be back at the senior center to present his program ‘Christmas Traditions in Boston” on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.
In 1659, the General Court of Massachusetts Bay Colony banned, by law, the celebration of Christmas as it was deemed to be a time of seasonal excess with no Biblical authority. Though repealed in 1681, it would not be until 1856 that Christmas Day became a state holiday in Massachusetts.
In this presentation, Anthony will outline the celebration (or lack thereof) of Christmas in the first two centuries, after the city of Boston was settled in 1630. During the following century, Boston would see caroling and hand bell ringing on Beacon Hill as well as other popular traditions like the Enchanted Village and hot fudge sundaes on Boston Common.
Sign up in advance, and don’t miss out on this holiday program.
HOT COCOA PARTY
Returning by popular demand! Join us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and come to the senior center to experience a gourmet Hot Cocoa Party with your friends before the holidays. You’ll be able to load up your drink with a variety of toppings. December 13th is National Cocoa Day. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat. You deserve to enjoy a cup!
ATTACK ON PEARL HARBOR – MINUTE BY MINUTE
Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. as we watch the docuseries “Attack on Pearl Harbor – Minute by Minute.” Using archival footage and interviews with survivors, this docuseries chronicles the attack that changed the course of World War II. Sign up in advance.
EGG NOG, COOKIES AND ORNAMENTS
On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m., join us to help decorate our new holiday tree (donated by the late Nancy Stockwell), while enjoying some egg nog and cookies. Participants will be provided with all the supplies to let their creative juices flow. Afterwards, ornaments will adorn our tree in the senior center lobby. Please sign up in advance if you’d like to take part in the festivities.
‘NO SEW’ QUILTED CHRISTMAS TREE
Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. for our “no sew” quilted Christmas Tree class. Participants will create a beautiful “complex looking” standing Christmas Tree to enhance their holiday or home décor. Each tree can be made in a variety of Chrismas fabrics. No sewing experience is required for this project. All supplies will be included. The cost is $5 per person. You must sign up in advance with your payment if you’d like to join us.
LISTENING SESSION
As the Council on Aging/Human Services Department plans for the future, we are inviting residents to give feedback into the operations of the department as well as provide an opportunity for community members to propose new programs to be offered at the senior center in the future. Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. and come prepared to share your ideas! Please sign up in advance.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled for the holiday in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center? On Monday, Nov. 28, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center from 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
A LITTLE COLOR & A BRUSH CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
Join us on Monday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. when artist Lynn Atwood will share a bit of her background and the benefits of painting which includes improved cognitive functioning, dexterity, meeting people, self expression, joy of creativity and more! Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
POMPEII’S LOST TWIN: HERCULANEUM
On Monday, Nov. 28 at 2:30 p.m. we will be showing the new National Geographic film presentation of “Pompeii’s Lost Twin: Herculaneum” where experts investigate the grisly skeletons and dark secrets of Herculaneum. Please sign up in advance.
STATE REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join state Rep. Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Nov. 28 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session. Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
SELF DEFENSE CLASSES
Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and continuing every Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m., our Tai Chi Instructor Elijah Swain will be providing a weekly self-defense class for seniors who are looking for the basics to protect themselves against potential threats. This cost is $3 per class and is punch-card eligible.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 & 28 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HOLIDAY PARTY AT LAKEVIEW PAVILION
We still have some seats left for our annual Holiday Celebration at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The menu includes your choice of Pan Seared Chicken with Lemon Chablis Cream Sauce or Pan Seared Salmon with Sweet and Sour Glaze. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. There will be a cash bar. The cost for Foxboro residents is $32 per person and the cost is $37 for non-residents. The tickets are on sale for a few more days and must be paid for at the time you sign up and get your ticket to reserve your seat.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Season 2)
Join Actor Zac Efron as he journeys around the world with wellness expert Darian Olien in a travel show that explores health & sustainable ways to live. This critically acclaimed Netflix show is back for an exciting 2nd searson. Come learn how the rest of the world lives healthily. Following is a list of the show’s topics: Dec. 13 – “Habitat Conservation”, Dec. 20 – “Regenerative Agriculture”, Dec. 27 – “Great Barrier Reef”, Jan 3 – “Torres Strait”, Jan. 10 – “Waste”, Jan. 17 – “Wildlife”, Jan. 24 – “Aboriginal Voices”, and Jan 31 – “Eco Innovators.”
SERENADING SENIORS HOLIDAY CONCERT
Get in the festive spirit on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. by watching our fabulous Serenading Senior Chorus perform some of your favorite holiday songs. Enjoy some festive treats too! Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. November’s meal will be Breakfast for Dinner! The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
DECEMBER MOVIE DAYS
The theme for December’s Movie Days is “New Netlix films based on a book.” The movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Dec. 8 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” When a 17 year old joins the Western Front in WWI, his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches. (This film is rated R.)
Dec. 15 – “Enola Holmes” — Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends and her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill).
Dec. 22 – “The Noel Diary” Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets a woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts – and hearts?
Please sign up in advance for some or all of the December movies.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on December 5 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.