My brother/sister/friend has a Revocable Trust. Should I get one? Do I need one?
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m., a program on revocable trusts will be held at the senior center. This presentation will cover: What is a trust? Reasons for and advantages to having a revocable trust, how revocable trusts work, estate tax basics, and utilizing revocable trusts to save on estate taxes. This program is hosted by the law offices of Patricia L. Nagle P.C. Don’t miss this opportunity! Please sign up in advance.
FARMER’S MARKET COUPONS
A limited number of farmer’s market coupons will be available for Foxboro senior citizens again this year. Starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, interested and qualified seniors must call the senior center at 508-543-1234 to schedule an appointment to pick up their coupons on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Each participant will receive $25 worth of coupons to spend at local farmers' markets. In order to qualify you must be at least 60 years of age or disabled and living in a housing facility primarily occupied by older individuals where congregate nutrition services are provided. You must be a resident of Foxboro and have an income level at or below $25,142 for an individual or $33,874 for a couple. At the time the coupons are picked up, all participants must sign the self-declaration agreement that you meet the eligibility requirements.
REVERSE THE AGING PROCESS I
Join us for Steve Avellino’s next 6-week program,“Reverse the Aging Process I, to be held at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 12, 19, 26 and Oct. 3. This program is designed to help with balance, posture and pain relief, with an emphasis on regaining movement integrity. We will combine previous training modalities with new ones to improve our quality of life. The program is facilitated by Avellino EFT, CES, SSF and SSN. The cost for the 6 sessions is $42 per person and must be paid at the time you register.
REVERSE THE AGING PROCESS II
Reverse the Aging Process II is a 6-week program that is a continuation of Reverse the Aging Process I. This program will be held at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: Aug. 25, Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 and is facilitated by Steve Avellino. The cost for the 6 sessions is $42 per person and must be paid at the time you register.
STATE REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Aug. 22 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session. He will be at the senior center on the fourth Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
MEN”S FITNESS
The next 6-week session of Men’s Fitness will begin on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10:35 a.m. This program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We’ll combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. The classes will be held on Aug. 25, Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 and the cost is $42 per person. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN. Please sign up with your payment in advance.
CULTURE DAY – LIBERIA
Join us for Culture Day at the senior center on Monday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. Culture Day will allow for senior participants to explore other cultures and traditions through presentations by a member of the Foxboro community. For our first event, we will highlight our social work intern, Garmai Sumo’s culture from Liberia, West Africa. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat. Also, if you would like to present a program in the future, please contact Marc Craig.
AOLO DIGREGORIO’S PROGRAM ON SWEETGRASS AND SPANISH MOSS: THE HISTORY OF 2 SOUTHERN CITIES
History professor Paolo DiGregorio will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. for his program on “Sweetgrass & Spanish Moss: The History of 2 Southern Cities.” Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia are cities that are renowned for their architecture, culture and charm. Yet, the 2 cities are distinct in their histories and development. Paolo will explore the histories of Charleston and Savannah and highlight some of the colorful characters, unique architecture and fascinating stories of these 2 southern gems. Signup in advance to reserve your seat.
FISH AND GAME COOKOUT
The Fish and Game Club at 17 Neponset Heights Ave. in Foxboro will once again host their Senior BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanks to the generosity of the club, this fun event is free. The menu will include salad, pasta, BBQ chicken, veggies, watermelon and 2 alcohol drink tickets. Enjoy the water view, eat delicious food and have a great time with your friends. You must sign up through the senior center in advance if you are planning to attend.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details
ALOHA! SUMMER’S END LUAU
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m., we will be holding our “Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center. Enjoy the music of the islands while dining with friends. Our menu will include macaroni salad, edamame salad, Hawaiian rolls, and Hawaiian pulled pork for the entree. The cost is $5 per person, and our guests are encouraged to dress in “Aloha Casual” attire. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for the next 8-week session of yoga classes at the senior center on the following 8 Fridays from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.: Aug. 19, 26, Sept. 9, 16, Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4. Everyone is welcome just as you are on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Sign up in advance. The cost is $53 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
“ROTTEN” DOCUSERIES
On Tuesdays at 11 a.m., join us as we view the series “Rotten.” This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose the hidden forces that shape what we eat. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at The House of Fortune at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Aug. 15 and meet us at the restaurant on the 17th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 15th.
AUGUST MOVIE DAYS
The following movies will be shown at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
Aug. 18: “Alice in Wonderland.” Tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice for a fantastical adventure with the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) in Tim Burton’s version of one of the most beloved stories of all time.
Aug. 25: “The Fault in Our Stars.” Hazel (Shailene Woodley) and Gus (Ansel Elgort) share a love that sweeps them on an unforgettable journey in this powerful film based upon the New York Times bestseller.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Dr. Kelly McLaughlin is offering a podiatry clinic for foot care and screening at the senior center on the first Friday of every month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The next clinic will be held on Friday, Sept. 2. The cost for each 15-minute appointment is $30. Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Aug. 24, Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support program. During your 1- on-1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
LOWCOUNTRY LIVING DAYS
In preparation for our fall trip to Charleston, Savannah and Jekyll Island, two days a month in August, September and October will become Lowcountry Living Days at the senior center. These events are open to everyone, but travelers on our trip may especially be interested in attending. On Monday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. we’ll be showing the videos on “Top 10 Charleston, Savannah and Jekyl Island.” Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
MEN’S BBQ
We are pleased to be back outside for our fun monthly Men’s BBQ’s. Guys are encouraged to come hungry for a great BBQ on Thursday, Aug. 25 at noon. The cost is $3 per person. Don’t forget to sign up with your payment and join us!
CAPE COD PEN PAL
We have partnered with the Barnstable Adult Community Center (Senior Center) to link seniors from Foxboro and Barnstable through a pen pal program. Participants will exchange letters throughout the fall and in December we will travel as a group to meet our pen pals for lunch in Barnstable. Learn more about this program at the senior center on Friday, Aug. 19 at 12:30 p.m. In order to coordinate this program, participants must sign up for this program before August 19.