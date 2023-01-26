Rome has existed for nearly 3000 years. From its ancient glory as the center of the empire, throughout its rise as the seat of western Christendom, to its modern role as the capital of Italy, Rome has been build and rebuilt. Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. when history lecturer Paolo DiGregorio will be at the senior center to examine the historical and architectural legacy of Rome. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
ADIRONDACK BALLOON FESTIVAL
Join us for a trip to the glorious Adirondacks to see one of the country’s largest Balloon Festivals on September 22 to 24, 2023. Our first stop will be the resort town of racing and elegance – Saratoga Springs, where we will have some free time for lunch and shopping, followed by a guided tour of the town. We will be spending 2 nights at the Fairfield by Marriott hotel. In the late afternoon we’ll head to the Festival to see the launching of over 50 hot air balloons, including special shapes. Dinner will be in the grand Ballroom of the Queensbury Hotel. On day 2, we’re up early for another balloon launch.
We will cruise on Lake George, eat lunch at the water’s edge, and back to the Festival for another balloon launch, followed later by the MoonGlow Ascension of the balloons. On day 3, we’ll rise early for another balloon launch followed by breakfast. Afterwards, we will return to Lake George to enjoy some free time and lunch on our own before we head for home. The cost for this trip is $853 per person (double), $1,222 per person (single) and $753 per person (triple). The cost includes transportation, tours, 2 nights’ lodging, 4 meals (2 breakfasts, 1 lunch & 1 dinner) Lake George cruise, 5 different launchings of various balloon shapes, baggage handling (1 piece), all taxes & gratuities, and the Trip Protection Plan insurance.
The sign up with payment for Foxboro residents begins on January 26 and registration with payment for non-residents will begin on January 27. Don’t miss this unique travel experience!
GIRL SCOUT CONCERT & COOKIES
On Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3:30 p.m., the Foxboro fourth- grade Burrell Girl Scout Troup is excited to put on a patriotic concert of American songs for us at the senior center! The girls will then welcome seniors to join them for cookies and discussions. The girls are eager to meet everyone and have a fun cross-generational program. Sign up in advance and join us for this special program.
ITALY MEET & GREET
We are almost two months away from our Spring 2023 trip to Italy. On Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. we are inviting all of our Italy travelers to enjoy some cannoli and meet your fellow travelers in a fun setting at the senior center. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS
On Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10:10 a.m., District Attorney Michael Morrissey and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will be at the senior center and are proud to sponsor an Emergency Preparedness event which will help seniors to prepare for natural hazards and emergencies. Learn safety, coping skills and how to be personally prepared to survive.
Each participant will receive a free backpack with survival supplies and learn the purpose of each item. Each bag is valued at over $75. One bag per household. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for coordinating this event. Don’t forget to register for this event in advance to save your seat.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled for the holiday in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center? On Friday, Jan. 27, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center from 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
TRIP TO OGUNQUIT, MAINE
On June 21 & 22, 2023 we’ll be off by motorcoach to Ogunquit, Maine, for a visit to the Ogunqit Playhouse and a stop at Foster’s Clambake. Enjoy Theater at its best and the charm of Southern Maine on this theatrical culinary escape. On the way up north, we’ll stop off at Kennebunkport for a guided tour, and later we’ll check into the Meadowmere Resort in Ogunquit for the evening, where we will enjoy a wine and cheese reception. Dinner will be at Jonathan’s Restaurant located in the hotel, and then afterwards we’ll be enjoying a Broadway musical at The Ogunquit Playhouse.
After breakfast on day 2, we’ll drive along Maine’s southern coast. We will arrive in Maine’s “first town,” York, where we will visit one of the earliest English settlements in the country at The Museum of Old York. Then we’re off to Foster’s to enjoy a traditional clambake with lobsters, clams, chowder and all the fixings.
On the way home, we’ll stop for a visit to the Kittery Outlets. The cost for this trip is $634 per person (double), $744 per person (single) and $573 per person (triple). The cost includes transportation, accommodations at Meadowmere, tours, reserved playhouse seating, museum tickets, all taxes, gratuities, 3 meals and the Trip Protection Plan insurance. Registration with payment has begun.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING II
Join us for Steve Avellino’s next 6-week program, Strength and Conditioning II, on Monday’s at 11:45 a.m. at the senior center. This program is designed to help with balance, posture, and pain relief, with an emphasis on regaining movement integrity. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino EFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and the classes will be meeting on the following Mondays: Feb. 6, 13, 27, Mar 6, 13 & 20. The cost is $42 per person and should be paid at the time you register for the class.
TRIP TO ENCORE CASINO
We will be traveling to Encore Casino in Everett, Massachusetts on Thursday, March 30, 2023. We ‘re leaving at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 58 Carpenter Street, and traveling by motorcoach to New England’s newest casino! Try your luck with 2,800+ slot machines, including 166 table games from craps to roulette to blackjack and baccarat, all at state-of-the-art tables with superior service.
We will be at the casino until 3 p.m., and a Casino Package of $20 free slot play is included. (Casino Package is subject to change.)
The cost is $37 for residents and $42 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
TRIP TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE IN 2023
Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023. We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts. Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance. The cost for this fun-filled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
BEST OF PROVIDENCE TOUR
We’ll be off to Providence, RI on Thursday, May 25, 2023 for our Best of Providence trip. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and begin our morning with a visit to Scialo’s Bakery where we will enjoy coffee, treats and a bit of history of Providence’s most famous bakery. Afterwards, we will enjoy lunch at Cassarino’s Ristorante and then we will enjoy a 90 guided tour of Providence. The cost is $117 per person for Foxboro residents and $122 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15 & 22 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Season 2)
Join Actor Zac Efron as he journeys around the world with wellness expert Darian Olien in a travel show that explores health & sustainable ways to live. This critically acclaimed Netflix show is back for an exciting second season. Come learn how the rest of the world lives healthily. Following is a list of the show’s topics: Jan. 24 – “Aboriginal Voices”, and Jan 31 – “Eco Innovators.”
FEBRUARY MOVIE DAYS
The theme for February’s Movie Days is the actor Harrison Ford. The movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Feb. 2 – “The Age of Adeline” Decades after a near-fatal accident caused Adaline to stop aging at 29, she resists falling in love with a tech mogul to keep her secret hidden
Feb. 9 – “Air Force One” When terrorists hijack Air Force One with the President and his family on board, the commander –in-chief takes matters into his own well-trained hands.
CLASSIC MOVIE MONDAYS
Join us on the Monday afternoons at 1:15 for our Classic Movie Mondays. The movies will be shown on the following Mondays in February:
Feb. 2 – “The Sting”, Feb. 13 “Rockie” and on Feb. 27 “Grease”
Please sign up in advance for some or all of February’s Classic Movie Days.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow at the senior center as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s classes will meet on the following Wednesdays at 2 p.m., and each class will include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home: February 1 – Shell Painting; February 8 – Wine Bottle Creations (please bring your own wine bottle); February 15 – Shell Painting, and; February 22 – Rock Painting. Please sign up in advance for any or all of the classes you may be interested in.
CRAFT GROUP
It’s time to work on your crafts in a group setting with friends. Join us at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m. If you’d like to participate, bring your own craft to work on such as knitting, embroidering, cross stitching, beading, diamonding, hand quilting or whatever small craft you may choose. This group will meet every Thursday at 1 p.m., except for the 3rd Thursday of each month. Sign up in advance.