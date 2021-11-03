My brother/sister/friend has a Revocable Trust. Should I get one? Do I need one? Join us on Monday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. for our program on Revocable Trusts: What is a trust? Reasons for and advantages to having a revocable trust, how revocable trusts work, estate tax basics, and utilizing revocable trusts to save on estate taxes. This program is hosted by the Law Offices of Patricia L. Nagle, P.C. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting Nov. 4. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is being held on Nov. 4, 18, Dec. 2, 9, 17 and 23. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
FRIENDSGIVING
Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. for our annual Friendsgiving meal. This modern tradition is a great way for friends to gather for a meal prior to Thanksgiving. This year, come and join your friends at the senior center for a nice meal and enjoy some time to socialize with others. The cost is $4 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up. Space is limited, so sign up to reserve your seat.
PIE GIVEAWAY
Get ready for Thanksgiving! Join us for a Pie Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at noon. Choose between a FREE Apple Pie or Pumpkin Pie, provided by the Sue Marshall Realty Team at Keller Williams. Quantities are limited, so please sign up in advance.
MOVEMENT PATTERS FOR BRAIN HEALTH 2
Join us for this 6-week program Brain Health 2 designed as a follow-up to Brain Health 1. We will incorporate similar movement patterns from the 1st program, but we will use tempo changes to stimulate new neural programs. We will continue to work on “reaction times” in the upper and lower body.
This will not only fire neurons in the brain, it will improve our “stumble reflex time” and improve eye/hand coordination. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 on the following Mondays: Nov. 15, 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13 & 20.
Or you may choose to take the class at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: Nov. 4, 18, Dec. 2, 9, 16 & 23. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday class is $42 per person. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays, starting Nov. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day!
Each class focuses on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation.
In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection.
The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
MEET THE REGISTERED DIETITIAN
Feeling like COVID and quarantine did not help with your nutrition and health? Join us on Monday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. for a nutrition discussion and healthy tips to apply to your everyday life! Kelsey McEntee is the HESSCO Registered Dietitian and she has experience in both inpatient dietetics and nutrition counseling. She has a passion for helping people to lead healthier lives and is excited to be available to discuss nutrition topics with you. Sign up to save yourself a seat.
FALLS PREVENTION
The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office will be visiting the Foxboro Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. to host a brief falls prevention presentation. This program will include safety tips around the home as well as a demonstration on how to safely get up from a fall. Please sign up in advance.
DOWNSIZE OR STAY
On Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m., Team Impressa, LLC will be at the senior center to host the program “Downsize or Stay.” This presentation is about the options available to seniors to help them decide if they can stay in their homes or will be downsizing. This program is based on the personal experience of the presenters, each of whom took a different path, and the resources they discovered along the way. Sign up if you’d like to join us.
PRE-TOWN MEETING INFO SESSION
There will be a pre-Town Meeting Info Session at the senior center on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. Come join Town Manager, William Keegan, and various department heads, as they review the Fall Special Town Meeting Warrant and answer your questions. Please sign up in advance.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for our next 8-week session of Yoga classes at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Nov. 12, 19, Dec. 3, 10, 17, Jan. 7, 14 and 21. The cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome. Come just as you are, on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness.
There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Please pay for the class at the time you sign up.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at Conrad’s restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, Nov. 15 and meet us at the restaurant on the 17th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday, Nov. 15.
MEN’S BBQ
On Thursday, Nov. 18 at noon, men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Monday prior to the BBQ.
CHAIR MASSAGE APPOINTMENTS
Sign up for a 15 minutes chair massage at the senior center on Thursday, Nov. 18 with Massage Therapist Joanne O’Brien. The cost $15 per 15 minute appointment. This is a quick, inexpensive way to enjoy the benefits of a massage. Sign up for an appointment with your payment in advance.
TRAVEL WITH US TO MACKINAC ISLAND IN 2022
Join us as we step back in time and travel to Mackinac Island in June of 2022. Mackinac Island sits in Lake Huron between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and is considered “The Jewel of the Great Lakes.” NO cars, NO chain hotels, just ferry boats, horse-drawn carriages, tandem bicycles, world famous fudge, unique shopping, unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and a surrounding landscape that has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark.
We will be traveling by motorcoach from Foxboro on June 6 through 13, and as we travel to and from Mackinac, we will be visiting places such as the Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Frankenmuth Bavarian Village and Niagara Falls in Canada, to name a few.
The cost for the trip is $2,240 pp double, $1,970 pp triple and $2,990 pp single, and this trip includes round trip transportation, 7 nights hotel accommodations, 14 meals and all gratuities.
Registration for this trip has begun. Call or stop by the senior center to reserve your spot if you would like to join us.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTY AT LAKEVIEW
The holidays are fast approaching, so mark your calendar for Thursday, Dec. 2 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. for our annual Holiday Celebration at Lakeview Pavilion in Foxborough. This year’s entertainment will be provided by “Jim, the DJ guy.” Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m.
The 2 meal choices are: pan seared Boneless Chicken with Asiago Cheese Sauce, OR Herb Crusted Cod with Herbs and Seasoned Breadcrumbs & Lemon Beurre Blanc. Meals include a tossed green salad, fresh seasonal vegetables and a starch, with Chocolate Mousse for dessert. There will be a cash bar.
Non-residents of Foxboro are also welcome to join us. The cost is $30 for Foxboro residents and $35 for non-residents. Tickets go on sale starting Oct. 15 through Nov. 19, and you can purchase your tickets at the senior center.
Transportation is available but must be reserved in advance.
NOVEMBER MOVIE DAYS
November’s movies are National Geographic Documentaries and the movie will be shown on the following Thursday at 1 p.m.: Nov. 18 – “Miracle Landing on the Hudson” — This documentary tells the dramatic true story of the frightening and ultimately triumphant emergency landing of Flight 1549 in the Hudson River.
Sign up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.