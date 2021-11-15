Come join author, Anthony Sammarco, on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. as he presents his program to us on the history of Jordan Marsh. Jordan Marsh opened its first store in 1851 on Milk Street in Boston selling assorted dry goods. Following the Civil War, the store moved to Winthrop Square and later to Washington Street. The new 5-story building unveiled the novel concept of department shopping under one roof. We will also be serving Jordan Marsh blueberry muffins prior to the presentation. Space is limited. You must sign up in advance.
HOT COCOA PARTY
It’s THAT time of the year! Come join us at the senior center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. and experience a gourmet Hot Cocoa Party with your friends before the holidays. You’ll be able to load up your drink with a variety of fun toppings. Registration will be limited, so please sign up early.
OPERATION THANKSGIVING
The Hockomock Area YMCA is partnering up with United Way this year for Operation Thanksgiving. If you’d
like to register for the fixings of a Thanksgiving meal through Operation Thanksgiving, please use the following link: https://fs9.formsite.com/TnKCOa/peensvdfm8/index.html?027158237
FRIENDSGIVING
Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. for our annual Friendsgiving meal. This modern tradition is a great way for friends to gather for a meal prior to Thanksgiving. This year, come and join your friends at the senior center for a nice meal and enjoy some time to socialize with others. The cost is $4 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up. Space is limited, so sign up to reserve your seat.
PIE GIVEAWAY
Get ready for Thanksgiving! Join us for a Pie Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at noon. Choose between a FREE Apple Pie or Pumpkin Pie, provided by the Sue Marshall Realty Team at Keller Williams. Quantities are limited, so please sign up in advance.
REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join Representative Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Nov. 22 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session. Representative Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
FRIENDS OF FOXBOROUGH SENIORS
The Friends of Foxborough Seniors will not be meeting in November or December. They will resume their meeting schedule in January 2022.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
Starting Monday, Dec. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m., and continuing on the 2nd Monday each month at the same time, join HESSCO’S Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, at the senior center for 30 minute 1 on 1 nutrition consultations. Come prepared with your questions about your health concerns. Call to set up an appointment.
MOVEMENT PATTERS FOR BRAIN HEALTH 2
Join us for this 6-week program Brain Health 2 designed as a follow-up to Brain Health 1. We will incorporate similar movement patterns from the 1st program, but we will use tempo changes to stimulate new neural programs. We will continue to work on “reaction times” in the upper and lower body. This will not only fire neurons in the brain, it will improve our “stumble reflex time” and improve eye/hand coordination. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays.
The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 on the following Mondays: Nov. 15, 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13 & 20. Or you may choose to take the class at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: Nov. 4, 18, Dec. 2, 9, 16 & 23. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday class is $42 per person.
Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class focuses on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for our next 8-week session of Yoga classes at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Nov. 12, 19, Dec. 3, 10, 17, Jan. 7, 14 and 21. The cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome. Come just as you are, on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness.
There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat.
Please pay for the class at the time you sign up.
MEN’S BBQ
On Thursday, Nov. 18 at noon, men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Monday prior to the BBQ.
CHAIR MASSAGE APPOINTMENTS
Sign up for a 15 minutes chair massage at the senior center on Thursday, Nov. 18, and every 3rd Thursday of the month, with Massage Therapist Joanne O’Brien. The cost $15 per 15 minute appointment.
This is a quick, inexpensive way to enjoy the benefits of a massage. Sign up for an appointment with your payment in advance.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesday, Dec. 1 & 15 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
TRAVEL WITH US TO MACKINAC ISLAND IN 2022
Join us as we step back in time and travel to Mackinac Island in June of 2022. Mackinac Island sits in Lake Huron between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and is considered “The Jewel of the Great Lakes.” NO cars, NO chain hotels, just ferry boats, horse-drawn carriages, tandem bicycles, world famous fudge, unique shopping, unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and a surrounding landscape that has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark. We will be traveling by motorcoach from Foxborough on June 6 through 13, and as we travel to and from Mackinac, we will be visiting places such as the Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Frankenmuth Bavarian Village and Niagara Falls in Canada, to name a few. The cost for the trip is $2,240 pp double, $1,970 pp triple and $2,990 pp single, and this trip includes round trip transportation, 7 nights hotel accommodations, 14 meals and all gratuities. Registration for this trip has begun. Call or stop by the senior center to reserve your spot if you would like to join us.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTY AT LAKEVIEW
The holidays are fast approaching, so mark your calendar for Thursday, Dec. 2 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. for our annual Holiday Celebration at Lakeview Pavilion in Foxborough. This year’s entertainment will be provided by “Jim, the DJ guy.” Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. The 2 meal choices are: pan seared Boneless Chicken with Asiago Cheese Sauce, OR Herb Crusted Cod with Herbs and Seasoned Breadcrumbs & Lemon Beurre Blanc. Meals include a tossed green salad, fresh seasonal vegetables and a starch, with Chocolate Mousse for dessert. There will be a cash bar. Non-residents of Foxborough are also welcome to join us. The cost is $30 for Foxborough residents and $35 for non-residents. Tickets go on sale starting Oct. 15 through Nov. 19, and you can purchase your tickets at the senior center. Transportation is available but must be reserved in advance.
NOVEMBER MOVIE DAYS
November’s movies are National Geographic Documentaries and the movie will be shown on the following Thursday at 1 p.m.: Nov. 18 – “Miracle Landing on the Hudson” — This documentary tells the dramatic true story of the frightening and ultimately triumphant emergency landing of Flight 1549 in the Hudson River.
Sign up in advance.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.