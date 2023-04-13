Ahoy Matey! Did you ever want to learn the real history of pirates? Join us on Wednesday, May 3 at 4 p.m. for a presentation by “Real Pirates Salem.” This program will cover the trials and tribulations of Captain “Black Sam” Bellamy (an English sailor turned pirate), his beloved wife Maria Hallett (otherwise known as the “Witch of Wellfleet”), and their ship the “Whydah Gally,” which sank off the coast of Chatham in 1717. “Black Sam” is best known as the wealthiest pirate in recorded history, and the remains of his ship the “Whydah,” discovered off the coast of Cape Cod in 1984, is the only fully authenticated and positively identified pirate shipwreck every recorded. Sign up in advance and don’t miss hearing about pirate history and pirate treasure!
MEET THE NEW TOWN MANAGER
The Town of Foxboro welcomed our new Town Manager, John Corderre, in early April. Join us on Wednesday, April 26 at 12:30 p.m. to meet John. This event will serve as John’s introduction to the seniors and the Foxboro Senior Center. Please come and give John a warm welcome. Snacks will be served. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
GET READY FOR THE 2023 SENIOR OLYMPICS
Are you Olympic ready? Our 3rd Annual Senior Olympics is quickly approaching. Come to the senior center on Wednesday, April 26 at 2 p.m. and come learn about this year’s Senior Olympic events and learn how you can participate. There will be time for a Question & Answer session. Sign up in advance.
SET “SAIL”
Join us at the senior center on Wednesday, April 19 at 2 p.m. and come learn about all the programs and services offered by the SAILS Library Network and the Boyden Library by Library Director Libby O’Neill. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
HEATING ASSISTANCE APPLICATIONS
The application period for heating assistance has been extended to May 12, 2023, for both new and returning clients. The maximum monthly household incomes allowed to qualify are as follows: $2,430 for a one-person household, $3,287 for two people, $4,143 for three people, $5,857 for a four-person household, and so forth. For more information please call Pam or Kate at the Council on Aging & Human Services at 508-543-1234.
WHO WAS PAUL REVERE?
Gain an understanding of the many unkown facts about the life of Paul Revere, one of Massachusetts’ famous historical figures.
This presentation of “Who Was Paul Revere?” by historian Richard Nichols will be held at the senior center on Wednesday, April 19 at 4 p.m., and topics will include the American Revolution, local battles, occupations and, of course, his famous Midnight Ride. Sign up to reserve your seat.
POSTURE AND BALANCE
The 6-week Posture and Balance program is designed to address posture in the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine. The class will also work on balance using proprioception (body knowing where it is in space). This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSf, SSN, CSCS and will meet at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11 and 18.
The cost is $42 per person and payment is due when you sign up for the class.
MEN”S FITNESS
The six-week Men’s Fitness program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We’ll combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN and the next session of classes with be held on the following Thursdays at 10:35 a.m.: April 13, 30, 27, May 4, 11 & 18. ation.
CHESS
Calling all chess players! On Friday mornings, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., come to the senior center and have fun playing chess with new friends while competing in this strategic board game while enjoying a cup of coffee and a donut. Please sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
LINE DANCING
It’s time to get moving! So let’s do some line dancing. Our line dancing classes will be held at the senior center on the following Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m.: April 18 & 25. Our line dancing instructors, Jeanne Bonneau and Faye Sullivan will be on hand to lead you through the steps. Classes are fun and beginners are always welcome, so please register.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, is at the Foxboro Senior Center on the 2nd Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, and she is available for a 30 minute 1 on 1 nutrition consultation. Kelsey’s next visit to the senior center will be on Friday, April 14. Call us to schedule an appointment, and come prepared with your questions about your health concerns.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, April 20, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling
“LUST FOR LIFE” MOVIE
“The pictures come to me as in a dream.” – Vincent Van Gogh. On Friday, April 21 at 9:55 a.m. in honor of artist, Vincent Van Gogh’s (and our vehicles’ namesake) 170th birthday, we will be showing the film “Lust for Life,” the 1956 Kirk Douglas biographical film about Vincent Van Gogh. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
CORNHOLE PRACTICE
Get ready for the Senior Olympics by practicing your bean bag tossing skills at the Foxborough Senior Center on Fridays from 12 noon to 12:25 p.m.
APRIL MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our April Movie Days is Director James Cameron. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
April 13 – “Titanic” A romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R. M. S. Titanic; the pride and joy of the White Star Line, and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.
April 20 – “Back to Titanic: 20 years later” 20 years after the hit movie, this documentary revisits the original film with the Director, James Cameron
April 27 – “Avatar 2 The Way of Water” Jack and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing everying to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. (This film is projected to be available online at the end of April, and if it is not available, we will be screening James Cameron’s undersea documentary “Aliens of the Deep”) Please sign up in advance for some or all of our Movie Days.
APRIL’S CLASSIC MOVIE MONDAYS
Join us on the Monday afternoons at 1:15 for our Classic Movie Mondays. The following movie will be shown on Monday, April 24 – “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”. Please sign up in advance for some or all of the Classic Movie Days.
HEADSPACE – GUIDE TO MEDITATION
What is meditation? Begin your journey to a calmer, clearer mind by learning the basics and try a guided meditation that focuses on the breath. Join us for the Netflix video series “Headspace – Guide to Meditation” on the following Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.: April 18 & 25. Sign up in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, April 19 & 26 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, April 27 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, April 26. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. April’s meal will be Chicken Parmesan and Caesar Salad. The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, April 19 at 1 p.m. at the Horse and Carriage Restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, April 17 and meet us at the restaurant on the 19th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 17th.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Each class will include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home! On Wedesday, April 19 at 2 p.m. the class will be on wine bottle painting. Don’t forget to sign up in advance to save your seat.