On Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 4:45 p.m., history professor Paolo DiGregorio will be joining us once again for a history lecture on “Dissenters and Nonconformists: Religious Freedom in Early America.” The 1st Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right to religious freedom. That guarantee was born of the religious vibrancy and diversity of the English colonies in the 17th and 18th centuries. While we may be familiar with the New England Puritans and the Virginia Anglicans, there were many other religious groups that shaped Early America. Paolo’s lecture will focus on the story of religious freedoms in American and may be especially of interest to those that are traveling on the Lancaster/Amish Country trip with the senior center in October. Sign up in advance.
ICE CREAM TRUCKCome enjoy a free sweet treat from an ice cream truck at the senior center on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at noon, courtesy of the Sue Marshall Realty Team at Keller Williams. You must sign up in advance to participate.
SENIOR SANDWICHESStarting in September on Thursdays, we will be offering Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center.
You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
BOOK CLUBOur senior center Book Club will resume meeting on Monday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance. If the weather is cooperating, we may move the meeting outside in the picnic area to enjoy the sunshine.
THE HISTORY OF THE DOOLITTLE HOMEWe have driven by hundreds of times, but now you can join us on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 2:15 to learn about an important piece of Foxboro history — the Doolittle Home. This program will be presented by Linda Hunter, the Executive Director of the Doolittle Home. Snacks will be provided. Sign up in advance.
LUNCH OUTOur next luncheon outing will be on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m., at Jake N Joe’s restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, Sept. 27 and meet us at the restaurant on the 26th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 27th.
MOVEMENT PATTERNS FOR BRAIN HEALTHThe 6-week Movement Patterns for Brain Health program is designed to use movement patterns to create new neural pathways, reawaken old neural pathways and create new neurons in the brain. We will start with simple movement patterns and proceed to more complex patterns. This program will also help with proprioception (the body knowing where it is in space). The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN and will be offered on your choice of Monday or Thursday morning. The Monday classes will start at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 18. 25, Nov. 1 & 8. Or you may choose to take the class on Thursdays at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: Sept. 16, 23, 30, Oct. 7, 14, 21. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday 6-week program is $42. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASSThe senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting July 22. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is held on Sept. 16, 23, 30, Oct 7, 14 & 21. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
FEASIBILITY SITE TOURMany seniors who have viewed the feasibility study have requested to be shown potential site locations for a new Senior/Community Center. Anyone who is interested in touring the 3 sites should meet at the “auditorium” directly behind the public safety facility on Payson Road on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. Let us know if you’ll be joining us by signing up in advance.
MACKINAC ISLAND TRIP INFO SESSIONThe Foxborough Council on Aging is planning a trip to Mackinac Island in the spring of 2022. If you are interested in in learning some of the details of our upcoming trip, join us at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. This will be your chance to ask questions and hear more about our itinerary. If you’d like to join us for the info session, please sign up in advance.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUBThe VanGo Discovery Club will be held on Wednesdays starting at 10:15 a.m. This club provides you an opportunity to venture out of your everyday life, while exploring a new community. Participants travel by the VanGo to a new area for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours each and return to Foxboro around 4:30ish. For the month of September, we’ll be traveling to the following locations: The American Heritage Museum on Sept. 15, Newport, RI, on Sept. 22. The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up and pay in advance.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUPThe Low Vision Support Group will be meeting virtually on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. This scheduled event will occur as a conference call, but if you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
MEN’S BBQOn Thursday, Sept. 23 at noon, men are invited to a barbecue at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Monday prior to the BBQ.
“LANCASTER IN STYLE” TRIPWe still have openings on our trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. Join us for some great food and exceptional entertainment as we travel with friends, enjoy the picturesque scenery and experience the time-honored traditions of the Amish. This trip will include: round-trip motorcoach transportation; 2 nights at the historic Cork Factory Hotel; guided tour of the Amish farmlands; private wine, cheese and painting reception; tickets for “Queen Esther” at the magnificent Sight and Sound Theater, and; 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches and 2 dinners. The cost for this tour is $560pp for a double, $510pp for a triple and $715 for singles. The cost for optional trip insurance will be $70 per person and must be included with at 50% trip deposit. The sign-up for this trip has begun.
HEARING HEALTHOn Wednesday, Sept. 15, there will be a hearing clinic offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20-minute appointment.
MEDITATIONMeditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays in July from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini- vacation of meditation every day! Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times, you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
MOVIE DAYSSeptember Movie Days are held on Thursdays at 1 p.m. and we will be showing the following movies:
Sept. 23 – “En ola Homes” While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart her older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and help a runaway lord.
Sept. 30 – “Mr. Holmes” Long-retired and near the end of his life, Sherlock Holmes (Ian McKellan) grapples with an unreliable memory and must rely on his housekeeper’s son as he revisits the still-unsolved case that led to his retirement.
Seating is limited, so please sign up for the movies in advance.
NUTRITION CLASSThe nutrition class meets at the senior center on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Members of the class talk about good food, good nutrition and good health, and share their ideas. Call us to sign up!
SCRABBLE GROUPDo you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
S.H.I.N.EYou can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.