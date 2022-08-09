History Professor Paolo DiGregorio will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. for his program on “Sweetgrass & Spanish Moss: The History of Two Southern Cities.” Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga., are cities that are renowned for their architecture, culture and charm.
Yet, the two cities are distinct in their histories and development. Paolo will explore the histories of Charleston and Savannah and highlight some of the colorful characters, unique architecture and fascinating stories of these 2 southern gems.
Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
CULTURE DAY – LIBERIA
Join us for Culture Day at the senior center on Monday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. Culture Day will allow for senior participants to explore other cultures and traditions through presentations by a member of the Foxboro community. For our first event, we will highlight our social work intern Garmai Sumo’s culture from Liberia, West Africa. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat. Also, if you would like to present a program in the future, please contact Marc Craig.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card-making class at the senior center on Thursday, Aug 11, at 2 p.m. and every second Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
FISH AND GAME COOKOUT
The Fish and Game Club at 17 Neponset Heights Ave. in Foxboro will once again host their Senior BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanks to the generosity of the club, this fun event is free. The menu will include salad, pasta, BBQ chicken, veggies, watermelon and 2 alcohol drink tickets. Enjoy the water view, eat delicious food and have a great time with your friends. You must sign up through the senior center in advance if you are planning to attend.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details
ALOHA! SUMMER’S END LUAU
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m., we will be holding our “Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center. Enjoy the music of the islands while dining with friends. Our menu will include macaroni salad, edamame salad, Hawaiian rolls, and Hawaiian pulled pork for the entree. The cost is $5 per person, and our guests are encouraged to dress in “Aloha Casual” attire. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
CELEBRITY PROBATE WORKSHOP
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 4:30 p.m., Estate Planning & Trust Attorney Jay Marsden of Marsden Law P. C. will be at the senior center to give an entertaining discussion about what we can learn about estate planning and probate from the celebrities’ mistakes. This discussion will be followed by an open Q & A, so bring your estate planning questions. Sign up in advance and let us know if you’ll be joining us.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for the next 8-week session of yoga classes at the senior center on the following eight Fridays from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.: Aug. 19, 26, Sept. 9, 16, Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4. Everyone is welcome just as you are on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Sign up in advance. The cost is $53 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
PACE PROGRAM INFO SESSION
Do you know all about Harbor Health’s PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Program? Join us for an informational presentation at the senior center on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. As a PACE participant, your healthcare is coordinated by a team of caring professionals at the PACE Day Center, transportation included, or when needed in your home. PACE provides care for you 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and 365 days a year. This info session will provide valuable insight into this very helpful program. Sign up in advance if you’d like to attend.
‘ROTTEN’ DOCUSERIES
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, and continuing on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., join us as we view the series “Rotten.” This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose the hidden forces that shape what we eat. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Olive Garden in Foxboro at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Aug. 15 and meet us at the restaurant on the 17th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 15th.
COMMUTER RAIL AS A GROUP
The commuter rail is once again offering daily service from Foxboro to Back Bay and South Station. We will meet at the MBTA commuter rail station at Gillette Stadium at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Together we will board the train bound for Boston which you will traverse on your own. The last train home bound for Foxboro will leave from South Station at 3:39 p.m. Sign up and let us know if you’ll be joining us.
AUGUST MOVIE DAYS
The following movies will be shown at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
Aug. 18 – “Alice in Wonderland” -Tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice for a fantastical adventure with the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) in Tim Burton’s version of one of the most beloved stories of all time.
Aug. 25 – “The Fault in Our Stars” -Hazel (Shailene Woodley) and Gus (Ansel Elgort) share a love that sweeps them on an unforgettable journey in this powerful film based upon the New York Times bestseller.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Dr. Kelly McLaughlin is offering a podiatry clinic for podiatric foot care and screening at the senior center on the first Friday of every month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The next clinic will be held on Friday, Sept. 2. The cost for each 15- minute appointment is $30. Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Aug. 17 & 24, Sept. 7, 14, 21 7 28 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support program. During your 1-on-1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
LOWCOUNTRY LIVING DAYS
In preparation for our fall trip to Charleston, Savannah and Jekyll Island, two days a month in August, September and October will become Lowcountry Living Days at the senior center. These events are open to everyone, but travelers on our trip may especially be interested in attending. On Monday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m., we’ll be showing the videos on “Top 10 Charleston, Savannah and Jekyl Island.” Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
MEN’S BBQ
We are pleased to be back outside for our fun monthly Men’s BBQ’s. Guys are encouraged to come hungry for a great BBQ on Thursday, Aug. 25 at noon. The cost is $3 per person. Don’t forget to sign up with your payment and join us!
CAPE COD PEN PAL
We have partnered with the Barnstable Adult Community Center (Senior Center) to link seniors from Foxboro and Barnstable through a pen pal program. Participants will exchange letters throughout the fall and in December we will travel as a group to meet our pen pals for lunch in Barnstable. Learn more about this program at the senior center on Friday, Aug. 19 at 12:30 p.m.
In order to coordinate this program, participants must sign up for this program before Aug. 19.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club is traveling once again on Wednesdays. On our travel days we leave from the park at Booth Playground (80 South St.) at 10:15 a.m. and return to Foxboro by 4:30(ish). Registrants travel using the VanGo for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours.
The cost is $7 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up. The following Discovery Club trips have been scheduled on the following dates; Aug. 17 to Old Sturbridge Village; Aug. 31 to Wickford Village; Sept. 7 to Colt State Park; Sept. 21 to Falmouth Center; Oct. 5 to Legacy Place, and; Oct. 19 Mystery Trip. Seats are limited, and you must sign up with your payment in advance.