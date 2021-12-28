Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. for a lecture by history professor Paolo DiGregorio on “The Topless Towers of Illium: God’s Mortals and the Trojan War.” This epic story of the war between the Greeks and Trojans is one of the great tales of world literature. A war sparked by jealousy and fueled by vengeance and pride, it saw warrior heroes and gods fight amongst themselves. This lecture will present the major actions, themes and characters of the Trojan War. Call us to sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
FAREWELL CHRISTINA (WITH PIZZA!!)
Please join us on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 2:45 p.m. as we say goodbye to our Christina LaRose before she embarks on her new career as the Assistant Director of the Franklin Senior Center. Please sign up if you plan to attend.
JANUARY MOVIES
The theme of our December movies is “Staff Favorites!” Please sign up in advance for any or all of the following movies which will be shown on Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
Jan. 6 – “Princess Bride” – A classic fairytale adventure about a beautiful woman (Robin Wright) and her one true love (Cary Elwes)
Jan. 13 – “Amelie” – A fanciful comedy about a young French woman who discreetly orchestrates the lives of people around her.
Jan. 20 – “Shawshank Redemption” – Andy Defresne is sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders of his wife and her lover. However, only Andy knows he did not commit the crimes
Jan. 27 – “My Cousin Vinny” – New York lawyer (Joe Pesci) has never won a case. When his teenage cousin and a friend are accused of murder, Vinny and his girlfriend come to the rescue.
NATIONAL POPCORN DAY
Celebrate National Popcorn Day with us on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. and try something new. Test out a sampling of flavors from Smith Family Popcorn, ranging from Sea Salt Caramel to Cinnamon Toast to Taco to Birthday Cake and more! This event is free, and we ask that you sign up in advance.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful home-made card for a future event.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on Jan. 3 at 12:30 p.m., and on the first Monday of every month at 12:30 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every first Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Get your team together for a fun night of trivia hosted by Marc Craig at the senior center on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. Teams should consist of 1 to 4 people. Each member of the winning team will receive a FREE day trip with the Foxborough Senior Center in 2022.
COCOA & COFFEE WITH COPS
On Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. come join us to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or coffee with Foxboro police officers, Sgt. Valesay Collins and other detectives, as they share insight and resources for solutions to problems that seniors encounter in today’s world. Don’t miss this opportunity to get to know some of the police officers that serve our town. Sign up in advance if you’d like to attend.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting January 6. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is being held on Jan 6, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10 &17. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
HOW TO COMBAT THE FEAR OF FALLING
Join us for our 6-week program on “How to Combat the Fear of Falling and Other Difficult Movement Patterns for Seniors.” The program is designed to train the amygdala (fear center of the brain) to receive new messages from the central nervous system to reduce fear. This is all done through movement and is a step-by-step process to slightly reduce fear on a weekly basis. This will be done safely and systematically.
The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 a.m.on the following Mondays: Jan. 3, 10, 24, 31, Feb. 7 & 14. Or you may choose to take the class at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: Jan. 6, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10 & 17. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday class is $42 per person. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
SURVIVING IN A NEW WORLD IN A NOT SO NEW BODY
Covid changed everything. We moved less and sat more. Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Jan 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. to present his program “Surviving in a New World in a Not So New Body.”
This program will address how to maintain mobility, increase stability and alleviate joint/muscle pain while indoors. We will also examine strategies to strengthen our immune system and promote overall health. Sign up for this informative program and we’ll save you a seat.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
On Monday, Jan. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. and continuing on the second Monday of each month at the same time, join HESSCO’s Registered Dietitian Kelsey McEntee at the senior center for 30 minute 1 on1 nutrition consultations. Come prepared with your questions about your health concerns. Call to set up an appointment.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 & 26 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
BRIDGE LESSONS
Bridge is a card game that is played all over the world, in person and online. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play Bridge, this is your opportunity. The classes will be held on Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m., starting on Jan. 11. Sunil Trivedi is the instructor and he will introduce new and interested players to the game. Please sign up in advance.
CHARLIE CARDS FOR SENIORS
A CharlieCard is the payment method for the MBTA. On Wednesday, July 19 at 3:30 p.m., the Foxborough Senior Center will be partnering with the MBTA to offer Senior CharlieCards for residents 65+ allowing for reduced fares on the MBTA.
THE BEATLES: GET BACK
We will be showing the new 3-part documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back’, at the senior center once again. Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, this series covers the making of the 1970 Beatles’ “Let It Be” album. The footage for this series was originally captured for a 1970 documentary and has been digitized and produced in high definition.
This film, which is only available on Disney+, will be presented in the senior center in (3) 2+ hour parts on the following dates: part 1 on Monday, Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m.; part 2 on Monday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m., and; part 3 on Monday, Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m. Join us for the experience of watching this never before seen footage of the world’s most famous band as they create an album and perform their last live performance on the rooftop of their London recording studio. Please sign up in advance.
BEGINNER MAH JONGG FREE PLAY
Beginner Mah Jongg free play meets every Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. This beginner free play is for those players who have just recently started learning Mah Jongg and may want to take each game a little slower than those who have played for many years. Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the coffee room or on the outside benches.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your senior sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Jan 19 at 1 p.m. at the House of Fortune in Plainville. Call us to sign up by Monday, Dec. 20 and meet us at the restaurant on the 22nd. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 20th.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day!
Each class focuses on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.