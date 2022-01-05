Coronavirus changed everything. We moved less and sat more. Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Jan 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. to present his program “Surviving in a New World in a Not So New Body.” This program will address how to maintain mobility, increase stability and alleviate joint/muscle pain while indoors. We will also examine strategies to strengthen our immune system and promote overall health. Sign up for this informative program and we’ll save you a seat.
NATIONAL POPCORN DAY
Celebrate National Popcorn Day with us on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. and try something new. Test out a sampling of flavors from Smith Family Popcorn, ranging from Sea Salt Caramel to Cinnamon Toast to Taco to Birthday Cake and more! This event is free, and we ask that you sign up in advance.
PAOLO DIGREGORIO HISTORY LECTURE
Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. for a lecture by history professor Paolo DiGregorio on “The Topless Towers of Illium: God’s Mortals and the Trojan War.” This epic story of the war between the Greeks and Trojans is one of the great tales of world literature. A war sparked by jealousy and fueled by vengeance and pride, it saw warrior heroes and gods fight amongst themselves. This lecture will present the major actions, themes and characters of the Trojan War. Call us to sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. at House of Fortune Restaurant in Plainville. Call us to sign up by Monday, Jan. 17 and meet us at the restaurant on the 19th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 17th.
CHARLIE CARDS FOR SENIORS
A CharlieCard is the payment method for the MBTA. On Wednesday, July 19 at 3:30 p.m., the Foxborough Senior Center will be partnering with the MBTA to offer Senior CharlieCards for residents 65+ allowing for reduced fares on the MBTA. Please sign up in advance.
REFLEXOLOGY APPOINTMENTS
On Friday, Jan. 21, and on the third Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon. Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body.
Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension. This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost is $41 per half hour appointment.
Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
FAREWELL CHRISTINA (WITH PIZZA!!)
Please join us on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 2:45 p.m. as we say goodbye to our Christina LaRose (with pizza!) before she embarks on her new career as the Assistant Director of the Franklin Senior Center. Please sign up if you plan to attend.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting Jan. 6. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better.
We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.
The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is being held on Jan 6, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10 &17. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
HOW TO COMBAT THE FEAR OF FALLING
Join us for our 6-week program on “How to Combat the Fear of Falling and Other Difficult Movement Patterns for Seniors.”
The program is designed to train the amygdala (fear center of the brain) to receive new messages from the central nervous system to reduce fear.
This is all done through movement and is a step-by-step process to slightly reduce fear on a weekly basis.
This will be done safely and systematically. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays.
The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: Jan. 3, 10, 24, 31, Feb. 7 & 14.
Or you may choose to take the class at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: Jan. 6, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10 & 17. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday class is $42 per person. S
pace is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
On Monday, Jan. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. and continuing on the 2nd Monday of each month at the same time, join HESSCO’s Registered Dietitian Kelsey McEntee at the senior center for 30 minute 1 on1 nutrition consultations. Come prepared with your questions about your health concerns. Call to set up an appointment.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Jan. 12, 19 & 26 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
BRIDGE LESSONS
Bridge is a card game that is played all over the world, in person and online. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play Bridge, this is your opportunity. The classes will be held on Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m. starting Jan. 11. Sunil Trivedi is the instructor and he will introduce new and interested players to the game. Please sign up in advance.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
Our Men’s Breakfasts, catered by Roche Brothers, are returning to the senior center once again. Join us on Thursday, Jan 27 at 9 a.m. for the 1st Men’s Breakfast of this winter season. The cost is $3 per person to be paid at the time you reserve your place.
THE BEATLES: GET BACK
We will be showing the new 3-part documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back’, at the senior center once again. Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, this series covers the making of the 1970 Beatles’ “Let It Be” album.
The footage for this series was originally captured for a 1970 documentary and has been digitized and produced in high definition.
This film, which is only available on Disney+, will be presented in the senior center in (3) 2+ hour parts on the following dates: part 1 on Monday, Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m.; part 2 on Monday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m., and; part 3 on Monday, Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m. Join us for the experience of watching this never before seen footage of the world’s most famous band as they create an album and perform their last live performance on the rooftop of their London recording studio.
Please sign up in advance.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day!
Each class focuses on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible.
Please sign up in advance.
BEGINNER MAH JONGG FREE PLAY
Beginner Mah Jongg Free Play meets every Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. This beginner free play is for those players who have just recently started learning Mah Jongg and may want to take each game a little slower than those who have played for many years. Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
MACKINAC MONDAY: HENRY FORD
Each month we will be presenting a program at the senior center associated with our trip to Mackinac Island in June 2022. These “Mackinac Mondays” will be held at 2 p.m. on the last Monday of each month through April.
The programs are open to all, but may be especially interesting to our Mackinac Island travelers.
On Monday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. our program will be a Henry Ford Documentary. Henry Ford has been described as the “Most Influential American Innovator.” This documentary will look into Henry Ford’s life and our Mackinac travelers will spend time at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.
Sign up to reserve your seat.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting.
This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families.
Call for an appointment.