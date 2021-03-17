Do you want early access to all of our programs? Do you like to keep track of your calendar digitally? Do you want to be able to use your credit card to register for programs? Sign up for this online registration tutorial to be held on Wednesday, March 31 at 3:30 p.m., and you will learn how to sign up for our great programs from the comfort of your own home.
NUTRITION CLASS
The Nutrition Class will be meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 30 at 11 a.m., and will continue to meet each week on the last Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m.
Members of the class talk about good food, good nutrition and good health, and share their ideas.
Call us to sign up!
KNITTING CLUB
The knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project.
your knitting needles and yarn, and come join us.
Please call in advance to sign up.
Q & A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, Mar. 31 at 12:30 p.m.
The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
MEN’S FITNESS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., which started on March 11.
This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.
The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is held on March 11, 18, 25 April 1, 8 & 15.
The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
WALKING CLUB
Join new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the Foxborough area. Our Walking Club meets at the senior center on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., and from there we leave on our chosen route for the morning.
Call us to sign up.
REALIGN YOUR PELVIS FOR BETTER BALANCE, STABILITY & PAIN RELIEF
The 6-week “Realign Your Pelvis for Better Balance, Stability & Pain Relief” program will be held at the senior center on Thursday mornings at 9:00 a.m., starting March 18. This program is designed to specifically adjust the position of your pelvis.
This normally results in improved posture, balance and a reduction of joint pain. It is also the first step in being able to get down and up.
The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF and will be held on the following 6 Thursdays: March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15 & 22.
The cost for the program is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For February and March we will be hosting a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, April 5 at 2:30 p.m.
The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the Town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez.
To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served.
Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club has begun meeting once again every Tuesday, at 11 a.m., EXCEPT for the last Tuesday of the month.
Under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, this club explores gardening techniques through inside, socially distant, discussion.
It is expected that most weeks will be spent indoors until the weather becomes more hospitable.
Temporarily, this program will be hosted at a new time of 11 a.m. to allow for socially distant discussion. Call us to sign up.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting.
This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families.
Call for an appointment.
AARP TAX PREPARATION
As of this date in March, we have not heard from AARP regarding their annual Tax Preparation service. It is our best guess that the program has been cancelled for this year.
We suggest that you make other arrangements for your individual tax preparations.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m.
Call us for an appointment.
CRIBBAGE
Join us at the senior center on Friday mornings from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. if you enjoy playing cribbage and would like to play with some friends, new and old!
We are playing indoors and you must wear a face mask.
Space is limited, so please call to register in advance.
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play?
We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun.
If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
MEN’S CLUB
Come join our intern Jesse for a light hearted and fun men’s discussion group on Thursdays, at 11:45 a.m. The Men’s Club will follow the Men’s Fitness class.
Jesse will help facilitate casual discussions about current events, men’s issues, happenings at the COA and more! Sign up to reserve your seat.
RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS
Join us on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. to watch survivalist Bear Grylls on video as he takes on wild adventures in exotic locations.
Each week we will be showing an episode of this National Geographic TV show after the Men’s Fitness and Men’s Discussion Group.
All are welcome.
Sign up in advance.
VACCINATION INFO
Phase 2b of the Massachusetts Vaccination plan started on February 18 for those aged 65 and older. If you are technologically savvy and wish to register for an appointment at Gillette Stadium, please check the website www.cic-health.com/vaccine and register IMMEDIATELY when there are appointments available.
If the appointment slots are full, additional slots are usually released on Thursday mornings of the following week.