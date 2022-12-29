Who is America’s favorite teacher? Ask anyone about Christa McAuliffe and they will tell you exactly where they were when the Challenger shuttle launched in January of 1986; however few people understand who Mrs. McAuliffe really was.
Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. for a multi-media performance experience on teaching pioneer Christa McAuliffe, America’s “Teacher in Space,” presented by History at Play, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora. This presentation is generously funded by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors and is open to all, but if you wish to attend, you must register early since this program will fill up.
SPECIAL TOWN MEETING WARRANT REVIEW
On Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 12:30 p.m. there will be a special presentation by Foxboro’s town manager who will walk seniors through the warrant for the upcoming Special Town Meeting.
Town department heads will also be on hand to answer specific questions about the articles. Whether this year will be your first Town Meeting or your 50th, it is important for you to understand the articles and procedure of this time honored tradition. This event will take place at town hall. Please still register in advance with us if you plan on attending.
MANAGING PHOTOS ON AN iPHONE & iPAD
Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1:30 when Lori Capone will present a program on how to use the photo library, albums, saving, deleting and other options on an iPhone and/or iPad. If you have questions on managing your photos on your iPhone and iPad, don’t miss out on this informative program. Sign up in advance.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
BEST OF PROVIDENCE TOUR
We’ll be off to Providence, RI on Thursday, May 25, 2023 for our Best of Providence trip. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and begin our morning with a visit to Scialo’s Bakery where we will enjoy coffee, treats and a bit of history of Providence’s most famous bakery. Afterwards, we will enjoy lunch at Cassarino’s Ristorante and then we will enjoy a 90 guided tour of Providence. The cost is $117 per person for Foxboro residents and $122 for non-residents. The sign-up with payment for Foxboro residents will begin on Dec. 29 and non-resident registration will begin on Jan. 5.
TRIP TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE IN 2023
Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023. We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m.
This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts.
Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance. The cost for this fun-filled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents. Registration with payment for Foxboro residents will begin on Thursday, Dec. 29 and non-resident sign-up with payment will begin on Thursday, Jan. 5. Don’t miss out!
TRIVIA NIGHT
Our second annual Trivia Night will be happening at the senior center on National Trivia Day, Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 4 p.m. Get your team together for a fun night of trivia hosted by Marc Craig. Teams should consist of 1 to 4 people. Each member of the winning team will receive a $50 Gift Certificate to use at any program at the Foxboro Senior Center.
If you arrive without a team, that’s OK, you will be randomly assigned to a team with less than 4 people. Sign up in advance.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow at the senior center as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s classes will meet on the following Wednesdays at 2 p.m., and each class will include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home: January 4 – Rock Painting; January 11 – Wine Bottle Creations (please bring your own wine bottle); February 1 – Shell Painting; February 8 – Wine Bottle Creations (please bring your own wine bottle); February 15 – Shell Painting, and; February 22 – Rock Painting. Please sign up in advance for any or all of the classes you may be interested in.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Jan 18. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. January’s meal will be Stuffed Shells and Caesar Salad! The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
TRIP TO ENCORE CASINO
We will be traveling to Encore Casino in Everett, Massachusetts on Thursday, March 30, 2023. We ‘re leaving at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 58 Carpenter Street, and traveling by motorcoach to New England’s newest casino! Try your luck with 2,800+ slot machines, including 166 table games from craps to roulette to blackjack and baccarat, all at state-of-the-art tables with superior service. We will be at the casino until 3 p.m., and a Casino Package of $20 free slot play is included. (Casino Package is subject to change.) The cost is $37 for residents and $42 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
SIGN UP FOR 2023 TRIP TO SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO
It’s not too early to start making your travel plans for 2023, so join us as we travel out west to Santa Fe, New Mexico on September 3-8, 2023. Over the course of our 6 day trip, we will do a walking tour of Santa Fe Plaza, take an open-air tram tour, and visit the Loretto Chapel, the Santa Fe School of Cooking, the Turquoise Trail, the Allan Houser Sculpture Garden, the Bandelier National Monument, and El Santuario de Chimayo. The cost for this trip is $2,850 per person/double, $3,450 per person/single and $2,820 per person/triple. The price includes travel to and from Logan Airport and round-trip airfare, air taxes and fees/surcharges, hotel, gratuities, 4 breakfasts, 2 lunches and 2 dinners. Registration for for this trip has begun.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month.
Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Dr. Kelly McLaughlin is offering a Podiatry Clinic for Podiatric Foot Care and Screening at the senior center on the 1st Friday of every other month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The next clinic will be held on Friday, Jan 6. The cost for each 15 minute appointment is $55. Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
THE HOUSE WE LIVED IN
A decade in the making, a young filmmaker confronts addiction, family, and memory as he chronicles his father’s journey to recover lost memories following a traumatic brain injury. The Foxboro Senior Center is honored to present a screening of this “Best Feature Documentary” and host the director, Tim O’ Donnell, for a question and answer discussion about the film. Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. for this special event. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
CRAFT GROUP
It’s time to work on your crafts in a group setting with friends. Join us at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m. If you’d like to participate, bring your own craft to work on such as knitting, embroidering, cross stitching, beading, diamonding, hand quilting or whatever small craft you may choose. This group will meet every Thursday at 1 p.m., except for the 3rd Thursday of each month. Sign up in advance.
SELF DEFENSE CLASSES
On Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m., our Tai Chi Instructor Elijah Swain holds a weekly self-defense class for seniors who are looking for the basics to protect themselves against potential threats. This cost is $3 per class and is punch-card eligible.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 & 25, there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Season 2)
Join Actor Zac Efron as he journeys around the world with wellness expert Darian Olien in a travel show that explores health & sustainable ways to live. This critically acclaimed Netflix show is back for an exciting 2nd searson. Come learn how the rest of the world lives healthily. Following is a list of the show’s topics: Jan 3 – “Torres Strait”, Jan. 10 – “Waste”, Jan. 17 – “Wildlife”, Jan. 24 – “Aboriginal Voices”, and Jan 31 – “Eco Innovators.”
JANUARY MOVIE DAY
The theme for January’s Movie Days is “Movies Based on Real Life.” The movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Jan. 5 – “The Swimmers” From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a risky voyage, putting their hearts and their swimming skills to heroic use.
Jan. 12 – “Worth” In the wake of the September 11 attacks, a lawyer faces an emotional reckoning as he attempts to put a dollar value on the lives lost.
Jan 19 – “My Best Friend Anne Frank” Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from Nazi-occupied Amsterdam in their harrow reunion in a concentration camp.
Jan. 16 – “The Imitation Game” During World War II, a mathematician leads a team of cryptanalysts as they work feverishly to break the German’s notorious Enigma Code. Please sign up in advance for some or all of the January movies.