On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m., join Big Y’s Pharmacist, Eddie Martucci, as he explains the causes of the most common winter maladies – how to treat them and when to see your physician. Eddie will also explain the most common adverse events and which drug/drug or drug/disease interactions you should be aware of. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
TRIP TO OGUNQUIT, MAINE
On June 21 & 22, 2023 we’ll be off by motorcoach to Ogunquit, Maine, for a visit to the Ogunqit Playhouse and a stop at Foster’s Clambake. Enjoy Theater at its best and the charm of Southern Maine on this theatrical culinary escape. On the way up north, we’ll stop off at Kennebunkport for a guided tour, and later we’ll check into the Meadowmere Resort in Ogunquit for the evening, where we will enjoy a wine and cheese reception. Dinner will be at Jonathan’s Restaurant located in the hotel, and then afterwards we’ll be enjoying a Broadway musical at The Ogunquit Playhouse. After breakfast on day 2, we’ll drive along Maine’s southern coast. We will arrive in Maine’s “first town,” York, where we will visit one of the earliest English settlements in the country at The Museum of Old York. Then we’re off to Foster’s to enjoy a traditional clambake with lobsters, clams, chowder and all the fixings. On the way home, we’ll stop for a visit to the Kittery Outlets.
The cost for this trip is $634 per person (double), $744 per person (single) and $753 per person (triple). The cost includes transportation, accomodations at Meadowmere, tours, reserved playhouse seating, museum tickets, all taxes, gratuities, 3 meals and the Trip Protection Plan insurance.
The sign up with payment for Foxboro residents begins on Jan. 12 and registration with payment for non-residents will begin on January 13.
MANAGING MONEY – A CAREGIVER’S GUIDE TO FINANCES
If you or someone you know is facing Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia or another chronic illness, it’s never too early to put financial plans in place. Join us on Wednesday, Jan 18 at 2 p.m. for the free program “Managing Money – A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances” that will feature tips for managing someone else’s finances, how to prepare for future care costs, and the benefits of early planning. This program is presented by the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Massachusetts. Please sign up in advance.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Jan.25 at Jake n Joe’s Restaurant at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Jan. 23 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 23rd.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys once again! So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, Jan 26 at 9 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
CHALLENGER: SOARING WITH CHRISTA MCAULIFFE
Who is America’s favorite teacher? Ask anyone about Christa McAuliffe and they will tell you exactly where they were when the Challenger shuttle launched in January of 1986; however few people understand who Mrs. McAuliffe really was. Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. for a multi-media performance experience on teaching pioneer Christa McAuliffe, America’s “Teacher in Space,” presented by History at Play, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora. This presentation is generously funded by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors and is open to all, but if you wish to attend, you must register early since this program will fill up.
TRIP TO ENCORE CASINO
We will be traveling to Encore Casino in Everett, Massachusetts on Thursday, March 30, 2023. We ‘re leaving at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 58 Carpenter Street, and traveling by motorcoach to New England’s newest casino! Try your luck with 2,800+ slot machines, including 166 table games from craps to roulette to blackjack and baccarat, all at state-of-the-art tables with superior service. We will be at the casino until 3 p.m., and a Casino Package of $20 free slot play is included. (Casino Package is subject to change.) The cost is $37 for residents and $42 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
TRIP TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE IN 2023
Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023. We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts. Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance. The cost for this funfilled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
BEST OF PROVIDENCE TOUR
We’ll be off to Providence, RI on Thursday, May 25, 2023 for our Best of Providence trip. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and begin our morning with a visit to Scialo’s Bakery where we will enjoy coffee, treats and a bit of history of Providence’s most famous bakery. Afterwards, we will enjoy lunch at Cassarino’s Ristorante and then we will enjoy a 90 guided tour of Providence. The cost is $117 per person for Foxboro residents and $122 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Jan 18. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. January’s meal will be Stuffed Shells and Caesar Salad! The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
CRAFT GROUP
It’s time to work on your crafts in a group setting with friends. Join us at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m. If you’d like to participate, bring your own craft to work on such as knitting, embroidering, cross stitching, beading, diamonding, hand quilting or whatever small craft you may choose. This group will meet every Thursday at 1 p.m., except for the 3rd Thursday of each month. Sign up in advance.
SELF DEFENSE CLASSES
On Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m., our Tai Chi Instructor Elijah Swain holds a weekly self-defense class for seniors who are looking for the basics to protect themselves against potential threats. This cost is $3 per class and is punch-card eligible.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Jan. 18 & 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15 & 2 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Season 2)
Join Actor Zac Efron as he journeys around the world with wellness expert Darian Olien in a travel show that explores health & sustainable ways to live. This critically acclaimed Netflix show is back for an exciting second season. Come learn how the rest of the world lives healthily. Following is a list of the show’s topics: Jan. 17 – “Wildlife”, Jan. 24 – “Aboriginal Voices”, and Jan 31 – “Eco Innovators.”
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center? On Friday, Jan 27, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center, and on every 4th Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
JANUARY MOVIE DAY
The theme for January’s Movie Days is “Movies Based on Real Life.” The movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Jan 19 – “My Best Friend Anne Frank” Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from Nazi-occupied Amsterdam in their harrow reunion in a concentration camp.
Jan. 16 – “The Imitation Game” During World War II, a mathematician leads a team of cryptanalysts as they work feverishly to break the German’s notorious Enigma Code. Please sign up in advance for some or all of the January movies.