As part of their Criminal Justice Program at Southeastern Vocational High School, students will present to seniors on the dangers of fraud. Join us on Thursday, April 12 at 12 noon for their Elder Fraud presentation. Additionally, students will teach different ways to recognize and avoid being scammed. Don’t forget to sign up for this informative program.
HEATING ASSISTANCE APPLICATIONS
The application period for heating assistance has been extended to May 12, 2023, for both new and returning clients. The maximum monthly household incomes allowed to qualify are as follows: $2,430 for a one-person household, $3,287 for two people, $4,143 for three people, $5,857 for a four-person household, and so forth. For more information please call Pam or Kate at the Council on Aging & Human Services at 508-543-1234.
10 WARNING SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S
Join us on Wednesday, April 12 at 3 p.m. to learn the difference between aging and Alzheimer’s, the common warning signs and the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis. Register in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
WHO WAS PAUL REVERE?
Gain an understanding of the many unkown facts about the life of Paul Revere, one of Massachusetts’ famous historical figures. This presentation of “Who Was Paul Revere?” by historian Richard Nichols will be held at the senior center on Wednesday, April 19 at 4 p.m., and topics will include the American Revolution, local battles, occupations and, of course, his famous Midnight Ride. Sign up to reserve your seat.
PLANNING FOR MEDICARE
A Blue Cross Blue Shield representative will be at the senior center on Monday, April 10 at 2:30 p.m. for a presentation on “Planning for Medicare.” Topics covered will include health insurance information outside of employer sponsored coverage, such as an explanation of Medicare, the Medicare enrollment timeline, Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans and programs available to early retirees, and COBRA. Please register for the program in advance.
NATIONAL GRILLED CHEESE DAY
The modern version of the grilled cheese sandwich is believed to have originated in the US in the 1920’s when sliced bread and cheese became easily available. Join us on Wednesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day with friends while enjoying a delicious freshly made sandwich. The cost is $2 per person and is due when you register. Please sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
CHESS
Calling all Chess players! On Friday mornings, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., come to the senior center and have fun playing chess with new friends while competing in this strategic board game while enjoying a cup of coffee and a donut. Please sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
LINE DANCING
It’s time to get moving! So let’s do some line dancing. Our line dancing classes will be held at the senior center on the following Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m.: April 11, 18 & 25. Our line dancing instructors, Jeanne Bonneau and Faye Sullivan will be on hand to lead you through the steps. Classes are fun and beginners are always welcome, so please register.
JACK CRAIG – COUNTRY & WESTERN SONGS
Jack Craig will be back at the senior center on Wednesday, April 12 at 2 p.m. for his program “You Pick ‘Em” Country & Western songs. Early hillbilly and cowboy songs led us to country stars including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash and many others. Whether I worked “Nine to Five” or wanted to be “King of the Road,” country songs were “Always On My Mind!”
There will be a song for everyone as you pick your favorites from more than 100 modern country hits.
Be sure to sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM & THE RED LION INN
On Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:15 a.m., we will be leaving Foxboro and travel by motorcoach to Stockbridge. We’ll start our day with a visit to the Norman Rockwell Museum. This museum presents the world’s largest collection of Norman Rockwell art. Experience Rockwell’s art, life and legacy in the artist’s picturesque New England hometown – Stockbridge, nestled in the rich Berkshires. After our visit, enjoy a delicious lunch at The Red Lion Inn located in the heart of the Berkshires. You will have the choice of Chicken Pot Pie with flaky top or Meatloaf served open faced with gravy. Each will include a salad of Berkshire greens, Coffee/Tea and Warm Fruit Crisp for dessert. This historic inn is filled with New England charm, and has hosted quite a few presidents over the years. After lunch, there will be time to visit some of the quaint local shops before departing for home. The cost is $131 for Foxboro residents and $136 for non-residents. Registration for this trip has begun.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place.
This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
CORNHOLE PRACTICE
Starting on April 7, get ready for the Senior Olympics by practicing your bean bag tossing skills at the Foxboro Senior Center on Fridays from 12 noon to 12:25 p.m.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The Vango Discovery Club provides an opportunity to venture out and explore new (or familiar) locations outside of Foxboro. Participants travel using our VanGo transportation for an independent, self-guided exploration of a location for 3 to 4 hours on selected Wednesdays during the warmer weather. The VanGo leaves at 10:15 a.m. from the parking lot of Booth Playground (80 South Street) and returns to Foxboro around 4:30 ish. The following trips are planned for May through September: May 3 – Falmouth Center: May 17 – Castle Island; June 14 – Castle Island; June 28 – State House Tour; July 12 – Sandwich Glass Museum; July 26 — Tower Hill Botanical Garden; August 9 – Wickford Village; August 23 – Plymouth, and; September 6 – World’s End Park in Hingham. The cost is $9 per person for each trip and must be paid at the time you sign up for any of the scheduled day trips.
APRIL MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our April Movie Days is Director James Cameron. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
April 13 – “Titanic” A romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R. M. S. Titanic; the pride and joy of the White Star Line, and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.
April 20 – “Back to Titanic: 20 years later” 20 years after the hit movie, this documentary revisits the original film with the Director, James Cameron
April 27 – “Avatar 2 The Way of Water” Jack and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing everying to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. (This film is projected to be available online at the end of April, and if it is not available, we will be screening James Cameron’s undersea documentary “Aliens of the Deep”) Please sign up in advance for some or all of our Movie Days.
APRIL’S CLASSIC MOVIE MONDAYS
Join us on the Monday afternoons at 1:15 for our Classic Movie Mondays. The following movies will be shown on Mondays in April: April 10 – “Swiss Family Robinson”, and; April 24 – “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”. Please sign up in advance for some or all of the Classic Movie Days.
HEADSPACE – GUIDE TO MEDITATION
What is meditation? Begin your journey to a calmer, clearer mind by learning the basics and try a guided meditation that focuses on the breath. Join us for the Netflix video series “Headspace – Guide to Meditation” on the following Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.: April 11, 18 & 25. Sign up in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, April 12, 19 & 26 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, April 27 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, April 26. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. April’s meal will be Chicken Parmesan and Caesar Salad. The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, April 19 at 1 p.m. at the Horse and Carriage Restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, April 17 and meet us at the restaurant on the 19th.
For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 17th.