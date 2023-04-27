On Wednesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. the American Ancestors program, hosted by the New England Historic Genealogical Society, will be held at the senior center to introduce participants to the genealogical research process and the tools and techniques that support the research. Join us for this program and you will be introduced to key genealogical tools and how to create a research plan. This lecture will also include an introduction to the range of records and how you can use this information to research your own genealogical history. Sign up in advance and don’t miss out on this informational program!
MEET THE COMMUNITY RESPONSE SOCIAL WORKER
Recently, the Foxboro Fire Department and Police Department created a shared Social Worker position to assist public safety on calls in the community. After a year as the Assistant Director of the Franklin Senior Center, Christina LaRose (the former Foxboro Human Services Caseworker), transitioned to this new role at Public Safety. Let’s all welcome Christina on Wednesday, May 10 at 2:45 p.m. at the senior center as she shares with us her experiences and how her new position will help the residents of Foxboro in the future. But sure to sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
PICKLEBALL RIBBON CUTTING
Pickleball is coming to Foxboro! Made possible through the Partners in Patriotism, Next Gen Supply, Foxboro Recreation and the Foxboro Council on Aging, six Pickleball courts are currently under construction at the Payson Road Recreation Complex.
We hope you’ll join us for a short ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m., then all Pickleball players are welcome to be the first on the court. Looking to learn? Watch out for future Pickleball lessons in upcoming Weekly/Monthly Gems.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, May 2 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
IPHONE/IPAD PHOTO MANAGEMENT REVIEW
On Thursday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m. there will be a program at the senior center for iPhone/iPad Photo Management Review. This program is a follow-up to the first iPhone and iPad Photo Management workshop. If you would like to refresh the information or address personal questions, please sign up to attend this workshop.
CRAFT WITH TRACY
Join Tracy on Wednesday, May 3 at 11 a.m. as she leads the group in making a spring craft. All supplies are included. Sign up in advance.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow on Mondays, May 1 and May 8 at 2 p.m. as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Each class will include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home!
Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HEALTH PLAN OPTIONS FOR SENIORS
On Monday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. there will be a presentation by a Blue Cross Blue Shield representative on Health Plan Options for Seniors.
This program will be a great resource for those who are existing Medicare enrollees.
Additionally, discussion will focus on the differences between Medigap and Medicare Advantage. Please sign up in advance.
MANAGING YOUR MONEY ON A FIXED INCOME
American Credit Counseling Services, Inc. will be at the senior center on Wednesday, May 3 at 2 p.m. for a presentation that will cover a variety of topics including development and implementation of a budget, as well as helpful money management tips. Sign up and join us for this informative program.
REAL PIRATES
Ahoy Matey! Did you ever want to learn the real history of pirates? Join us on Wednesday, May 3 at 4 p.m. for a presentation by “Real Pirates Salem.”
This program will cover the trials and tribulations of Captain “Black Sam” Bellamy (an English sailor turned pirate), his beloved wife Maria Hallett (otherwise known as the “Witch of Wellfleet”), and their ship the “Whydah Gally,” which sank off the coast of Chatham in 1717. “Black Sam” is best known as the wealthiest pirate in recorded history, and the remains of his ship the “Whydah,” discovered off the coast of Cape Cod in 1984, is the only fully authenticated and positively identified pirate shipwreck every recorded.
Sign up in advance and don’t miss hearing about pirate history and pirate treasure!
CHESS
Calling all Chess players! On Friday mornings, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., come to the senior center and have fun playing chess with new friends while competing in this strategic board game while enjoying a cup of coffee and a donut.
Please sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
SENIOR NIGHT AT FHS SOFTBALL
Join us for Senior Night at FHS Softball on Friday, May 12 at 3:45 p.m. Traditionally, Foxboro High School sports recognize their senior (12th grade) student athletes each season. This year there are no 12th grade students on the Softball Team.
Instead, the Softball Coach would like to recognize Foxboro’s seniors (60+) at a game versus Sharon. Registrants will receive admission to the game (at Foxboro High School), a snack, water and a hot dog. Please register in advance.
CORNHOLE PRACTICE
Get ready for the Senior Olympics by practicing your bean bag tossing skills at the Foxboro Senior Center on Fridays from 12 noon to 12:25 p.m.
MAY MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our May Movie Days is Brad Pitt. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on Thursdays:
May 4 – “Seven Years in Tibet” An Austrian mountain climber’s escape from a WWII POW camp brings him to Tibet where he builds a transformative friendship with the young Dalai Lama
May 11 – War Machine” When a proud general is tasked with winning an unpopular war, he takes the challenge head-on, not knowing that hubris may be his own worst enemy
May 18 – “Bullet Train” Five assassins board a Japanese bullet train bound for Kyoto and come to discover that their seemingly separate missions are mysteriously linked
May 25 – A U.N. employee races against time and fate as he travels the world trying to stop the spread of a deadly zombie pandemic.
Please sign up for any of all of the movies in advance.
HEADSPACE – GUIDE TO SLEEP
Learn how to sleep better with Headspace videos on Mondays at the senior center from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Each episode unpacks misconceptions, offers, friendly tips and concludes with a guided wind-down. This program is a Netflix video series. Please sign up if you’d like to join us.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, May 3, 10, 17 & 24 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place.
This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman.
The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on May 1 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m.
All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs.
Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The Vango Discovery Club provides an opportunity to venture out and explore new (or familiar) locations outside of Foxboro. Participants travel using our VanGo transportation for an independent, self-guided exploration of a location for 3 to 4 hours on selected Wednesdays during the warmer weather. The VanGo leaves at 10:15 a.m. from the parking lot of Booth Playground (80 South Street) and returns to Foxboro around 4:30 ish.
The following trips are planned for May through September: May 3 – Falmouth Center: May 17 – Castle Island; June 14 – Castle Island; June 28 – State House Tour; July 12 – Sandwich Glass Museum; July 26 — Tower Hill Botanical Garden; August 9 – Wickford Village; August 23 – Plymouth, and; September 6 – World’s End Park in Hingham.
The cost is $9 per person for each trip and must be paid at the time you sign up for any of the scheduled day trips.