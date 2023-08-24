There will be a program at the senior center on Thursday, Sept 14 at 2 p.m. on osteoporosis.
The presentation will speak to the causes and risk factors for osteoporosis, the difference in osteopenia and osteoporosis, treatment, and exercises that can help prevent bone mass loss. This program will include a 10 minute demonstration from a certified personal trainer, Frank Carey, who will show you some important stretches, training and exercises to help keep ligaments, tendons and bones healthy and strong. Be sure to sign up in advance to reserve your sea.
BUILD A BETTER CREDIT SCORE
Join us on Monday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. for a workshop on “Build a Better Credit Score” presented by American Credit Counseling Service. This presentation will offer effective ways to improve your credit score and manage your debt. Please sign up in advance.
CRUSTACEANS ON THE COMMON
The Foxboro Council on Aging and Human Services and the Foxboro Recreation Dept. is sponsoring a “Crustaceans on The Common” event on Wednesday, Sept. 13 on The Foxborough Common from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Come and enjoy a Lobster Roll. The cost is $15 per person. Pre-order your Lobster Roll with your payment by calling the Foxboro Senior Center at 508-543-1234 or visit www.FoxboroRec.com Supplies are limited. There will also be a FREE acoustic performance by the Gainsville Road Band on The Common.
NECK AND SHOULDER CORRECTIVES FOR SENIORS
Steve Avellino’s next Thursday morning program will be “Neck and Shoulder Correctives for Seniors” and will run on the following six Thursdays at 9 a.m.: Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 21, 28, Oct. 5 & 12. This 6-week program is designed to release stress and increase mobility in the shoulder region. You will also address the cervical and thoracic spine for better posture and balance. This program is facilitated by Steve EFT, CES, SSF, SSN and the cost is $42 per person. Sign up in advance with your payment.
ALTERED ART PROJECT
Come join us on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. and learn a new technique of Altered Art and reveal your artistic talent. In this project you will decorate one or two jumbo wood clips (clothespins) in a variety of styles such as vintage, autumn or other seasonal décor of your choice. Ephemeral decorations and other supplies will be provided to create a finished design to display on a shelf or use as a refrigerator magnet for notes or photos. Please register for this program in advance.
TRIP TO THE BOSTON POPS HOLIDAY CONCERT
In a few short months you’ll be thinking about getting into the holiday spirit, so plan on joining us on Thursday, December 14 for a trip into Boston for an afternoon performance of the Holiday Pops at Symphony Hall.
Enjoy a program filled with holiday music favorites, the traditional Pops sing-a-long, and even a visit from jolly old Santa Claus.
Before the show, we will go to the Cheesecake Factory for a delicious lunch. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving Foxboro at 11 a.m. The cost is $175 for Foxborough residents and $180 for non-residents. Registration for Foxboro residents with payment has begun and registration for non-residents with payment will begin on September 1. Don’t miss out on this perfect holiday celebration!
THEATER WORKSHOPS
Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and continuing every Wednesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., our Theater Workshops will begin once again. Learn character portrayal by reading scripts (mostly comedy). This fun workshop is led by Evie Rayburg and Jeanne Bonneau, and does NOT require memorization, costumes or production. Please sign up in advance.
SERENADING SENIORS CHORUS
The “Serenading Seniors” is a friendly, fun group of singers who meet weekly at the senior center for rehearsals and occasional performances at local venues. This group meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and is accepting new members.
The chorus has been taking a break for the summer, but will resume meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. You don’t have to be a singing expert to be a part of the group, so if you’re interested in joining, please call Serenading Senior Director Jeanne Bonneau at 508-543-1234.
80 FOR BRADY
Are you ready for some football? What a better way to kick-off the season than a viewing of the “80 For Brady” movie at the senior center on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. Pre-game with us wearing you favorite sports gear while you watch the film and have a light snack. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
WHAT IS A MEMORY CAFÉ?
The Foxboro Memory Café is a welcoming place for individuals, families and friends of those living with memory changes. Join us on Wednesday, Aug 30 at 1 p.m. for a presentation at the senior center where you will learn about our upcoming Memory Café starting in September and see if this program is right for you and/or your loved one.
There will be time for a Question and Answer session with our social workers Pam McGuire and Kate Fennyery. Sign up for the Aug. 30 presentation to hear more about this special Memory Café program that will be held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. starting September 19.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
IRELAND MEET AND GREET
Will you be joining us on our trip to Ireland in June 2024? Save the date of Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. and join us for our Ireland Meet and Greet with your fellow Ireland travelers. Details will be in September’s Gem.
FARMERS MARKET COUPONS
A limited number of Farmers Market Coupons are available for Foxboro senior citizens again this year. Each participant will receive $50 worth of coupons to spend at local Farmers Markets.
In order to qualify you must be at least 60 years of age or disabled and living in a housing facility primarily occupied by older individuals where congregate nutrition services are provided.
You must be a resident of Foxboro and have an income level at or below $26,973 for an individual or $36,482 for a couple. At the time the coupons are picked up, all participants must sign the self-declaration agreement that you meet the eligibility requirements.
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting. The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in September from 11:15 to 12 noon: Sept 1, 15 & 22. You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music. Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class. The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
SUMMER’S END LUAU
Aloha! On Wednesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. we will be holding our ‘Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center. Enjoy some music of the islands while dining with friends. Our menu will include Macaroni Salad, Hawaiian Rolls and your choice of Hawaiin Pulled Pork or Pineapple Grilled Chicken for the entrée. The cost is $7 per person. Sign up in advance with your payment to reserve your seat.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Sept. 6, 13, 20 & 27 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s art classes include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home! The classes are being held on the following Mondays at 2 p.m.: Aug. 28 (Shell Painting). This summer, Leah’s programs will all be held at the Lane Property! Please sign up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center.
You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
CRAFT GROUP
It’s time to work on your crafts in a group setting with friends. Join us at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m.
If you’d like to participate, bring your own craft to work on such as knitting, embroidering, cross stitching, beading, diamonding, hand quilting or whatever small craft you may choose.
This group will meet every Thursday at 1 p.m., except for the 3rd Thursday of each month. Sign up in advance.