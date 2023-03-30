Gain an understanding of the many unknown facts about the life of Paul Revere, one of Massachusetts’ famous historical figures. This presentation of “Who Was Paul Revere?” by historian Richard Nichols will be held at the senior center on Wednesday, April 19 at 4 p.m., and topics will include the American Revolution, local battles, occupations and, of course, his famous Midnight Ride. Sign up to reserve your seat.
ITALY TRIP DOCUMENTS MEETING
Calling all travelers to Italy. On Wednesday, April 5 at 2 p.m. there will be a meeting of all who are traveling with the senior center to Italy in April. This meeting will be the time when we will all get our travel documents and Collette Representatives will go over all the details of the trip, including helpful hints and tricks. A Question & Answer session will also be held. Sign up to let us know if you’ll be joining us and be sure to come with all your questions.
PLANNING FOR MEDICARE
A Blue Cross Blue Shield representative will be at the senior center on Monday, April 10 at 2:30 p.m. for a presentation on “Planning for Medicare.” Topics covered will include health insurance information outside of employer sponsored coverage, such as an explanation of Medicare, the Medicare enrollment timeline, Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans and programs available to early retirees, and COBRA. Please register for the program in advance.
ChatGPT DEMONSTRATION
We ran this program in March, however, we were aked to run it again for those that could not attend, so join us on Monday, April 3 at 2:30 p.m. for a review of ChatGPT. ChatGPT is a powerful artificial intelligence tool that offers several advantages, including 1) Natural language processing capabilities for human-like communication 2) Instant and accurate responses, which can save time and effort, and 3) Ability to handle a wide range of topics and questions. Overall, ChatGPT has the potential to enhance user experiences and provide a new level of convenience and accessibility. The previous paragraph was completely written by ChatGPT when prompted “Write a short positive argument for ChatGPT.” Come watch a live demonstration of ChatGPT to see how amazing (and slightly scary) this artificial intelligence tool is. As of the writing, ChatGPT’s servers have become overloaded with use, so the demonstration may not run as scheduled.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, April 4 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors. LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Each class will include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home! On Wednesday, April 5 at 2 p.m. the class will be painting with acrylics on glass, and on Wednesday, April 19 at 2 p.m. the class will be on wine bottle painting. Don’t forget to sign up in advance to save your seat.
MANAGING PHOTOS ON AN IPHONE & IPAD
On Thursday, April 6 at 1:30 Lori Capone will be at the senior center to present her program on how to use the photo library, albums, saving, deleting and other options on the iPhone and/or iPad. Seating is limited, so please sign up in advance.
NATIONAL GRILLED CHEESE DAY
The modern version of the grilled cheese sandwich is believed to have originated in the US in the 1920’s when sliced bread and cheese became easily available. Join us on Wednesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day with friends while enjoying a delicious freshly made sandwich. The cost is $2 per person and is due when you register. Please sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
CHESS
Calling all Chess players! On Friday mornings, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., come to the senior center and have fun playing chess with new friends while competing in this strategic board game while enjoying a cup of coffee and a donut. Please sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
JEOPARDY
Join us on Wednesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. to play the game of Jeopardy at the senior center. This classic game show will provide entertainment for all who sign up to watch three of their friends battle it out for the chance to win a $100 senior center gift certificate…What is Jeopardy? Please sign up in advance.
LINE DANCING
It’s time to get moving! So let’s do some line dancing. Our line dancing classes will be held at the senior center on the following Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m.: April 11, 18 & 25. Our line dancing instructors, Jeanne Bonneau and Faye Sullivan will be on hand to lead you through the steps. Classes are fun and beginners are always welcome, so please register.
BOBA TEA TASTER
Boba Tea is a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the 1980’s. Milk Tea + Boba Pearls (made from tapioca pearls) becomes a Boba Tea drink. This drink has quickly become one of the world’s most popular non-alcoholic drinks. Join us at the senior center on Wednesday, April 5 at 11 a.m. when we will watch a short video about the history of Boba Tea and then we will enjoy a tasting of Boba Tea. Reserve your seat by signing up in advance.
JACK CRAIG – COUNTRY & WESTERN SONGS
Jack Craig will be back at the senior center on Wednesday, April 12 at 2 p.m. for his program “You Pick ‘Em” Country & Western songs. Early hillbilly and cowboy songs led us to country stars including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash and many others.
Whether I worked “Nine to Five” or wanted to be “King of the Road,” country songs were “Always On My Mind!” There will be a song for everyone as you pick your favorites from more than 100 modern country hits. Be sure to sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM & THE RED LION INN
On Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:15 a.m., we will be leaving Foxboro and travel by motorcoach to Stockbridg. We’ll start our day with a visit to the Norman Rockwell Museum. This museum presents the world’s largest collection of Norman Rockwell art. Experience Rockwell’s art, life and legacy in the artist’s picturesque New England hometown – Stockbridge, nestled in the rich Berkshires. After our visit, enjoy a delicious lunch at The Red Lion Inn located in the heart of the Berkshires. You will have the choice of Chicken Pot Pie with flaky top or Meatloaf served open faced with gravy. Each will include a salad of Berkshire greens, Coffee/Tea and Warm Fruit Crisp for dessert. This historic inn is filled with New England charm, and has hosted quite a few presidents over the years. After lunch, there will be time to visit some of the quaint local shops before departing for home. The cost is $131 for Foxborough residents and $136 for non-residents. Registration for this trip has begun.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place.
This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
CORNHOLE PRACTICE
Starting on April 7, get ready for the Senior Olympics by practicing your bean bag tossing skills at the Foxboro Senior Center on Fridays from 12 noon to 12:25 p.m.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The Vango Discovery Club provides an opportunity to venture out and explore new (or familiar) locations outside of Foxboro. Participants travel using our VanGo transportation for an independent, self-guided exploration of a location for 3 to 4 hours on selected Wednesdays during the warmer weather. The VanGo leaves at 10:15 a.m. from the parking lot of Booth Playground (80 South Street) and returns to Foxboro around 4:30 ish.
The following trips are planned for May through September: May 3 – Falmouth Center: May 17 – Castle Island; June 14 – Castle Island; June 28 – State House Tour; July 12 – Sandwich Glass Museum; July 26 — Tower Hill Botanical Garden; August 9 – Wickford Village; August 23 – Plymouth, and; September 6 – World’s End Park in Hingham. The cost is $9 per person for each trip and must be paid at the time you sign up for any of the scheduled day trips.
APRIL MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our April Movie Days is Director James Cameron. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
April 6 – “Avatar” A paraplegic Marine dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.
April 13 – “Titanic” A romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R. M. S. Titanic; the pride and joy of the White Star Line, and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.
Please sign up in advance for some or all of our Movie Days.
HEADSPACE – GUIDE TO MEDITATION
What is meditation? Begin your journey to a calmer, clearer mind by learning the basics and try a guided meditation that focuses on the breath. Join us for the Netflix video series “Headspace – Guide to Meditation” on the following Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.: April 4, 11, 18 &25. Sign up in advance.