On Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m., join us at the senior center for a presentation by “Historical Women” performed by Sheryl Faye, that will focus on the life of the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Learn about how Justice Ginsburg championed fairness and equity. Ruth served on the national board of the ACLU and launched The Women’s Rights Project, and she was a leading voice for gender equality, women’s interests and civil liberties.
This show is the inspiring story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg changed her life and ours. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
FARMERS MARKET COUPONS
A limited number of Farmers Market Coupons are available for Foxboro senior citizens again this year. Each participant will receive $50 worth of coupons to spend at local Farmers Markets.
In order to qualify you must be at least 60 years of age or disabled and living in a housing facility primarily occupied by older individuals where congregate nutrition services are provided. You must be a resident of Foxboro and have an income level at or below $26,973 for an individual or $36,482 for a couple.
At the time the coupons are picked up, all participants must sign the self-declaration agreement that you meet the eligibility requirements.
ALAN AMES THINKS HE’S FUNNY
Join comedian and Foxboro resident, Alan Ames, as he tells jokes and stories at the senior center on Wednesday, August 2 at 4:30 p.m.
Alan will share his experience starting a journey into stand-up comedy at 70 years old. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
SINGO – THE ROCK AND ROLL BINGO GAME
Songs + Bingo = Singo! Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. when Jim the DJ Guy will be at the senior center as we once again play Singo, the game of “Bingo with a beat.”
This is a fun game to play with friends, and everyone will have the opportunity to win some prizes and have a great time! Come test your musical knowledge and luck. The songs will be from the 1960’s. Don’t forget to sign up and have some fun.
SOCIAL SECURITY 101
On Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2:30 p.m. join Cheryl Tudino, the Public Affairs Specialist from the Social Security Administration, for an in depth presentation of “Social Security 101.” In this program you will learn the history of Social Security, the basics of what people need to know, the recent changes to the program, your online presence, and programs that most older adults should learn about. Sign up to reserve your seat.
AMERICAN AVIATION IN WORLD WAR II
On Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m. there will be a lecture at the senior center by Foxborough resident Steve Feinstein that will focus on the important role that American aviation played in winning WWII. A question and anser session will follow the presentation. Please sign up in advance.
GRAB BAR INSTALLATION PROGRAM AND INFO
The Town of Foxboro is pleased to announce that we have recently been the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Massachusetts Councils on Aging to install accessible grab bars in the homes of Foxboro residents. Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. to learn about this program from the Community Response Social Worker, Christina LaRose.
Find out how you can get your name added to the list of installations. Sign up for this info session and we’ll save you a seat.
CRAFT WITH TRACY
Join Tracy at the senior center on Monday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. as she leads a group in making a fun summer craft. All supplies are included, so please sign up and let us know if you’ll be joining us.
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting. The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in July from 11:15 to 12 noon: Aug. 4, 18 and 25. You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music. Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class. The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
AUGUST MOVIE DAYS
The August movies will be shown on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m., and the movies are as follows:
August 8 – “A Man Called Otto” Enraged by the world and hardened by frief, a crankly retiree (Tom Hanks) plots his own demise but is foiled when a lively young family bursts into his life.
August 22 – “La La Land” Career aspirations run aup against bittersweet romance in modern-day Los Angeles, as two artists (Emma Stone and Ryan Gossling) face a heartbreaking dilemma.
Please sign up in advance for one or both of the movies.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
TRIP TO THE EDWARD M. KENNEDY INSTITUTE
The Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate is designed to bring the history of the United
States Senate alive – using technology to engage and inspire like never before. Join us when we visit the Kennedy Institute on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
We will leave Foxboro at 10:30 a.m. and travel by school bus to Boston, first with a stop at Sullivan’s Castle Island for lunch on your own.
Then on to the institute that features a full-scale replica of the Unites States Senate Chamber, interactive exhibits, and a reproduction of Senator Kennedy’s Washington D.C. office. The cost is $20 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. at The House of Fortune in Plainville. Call us to sign up by Monday, Aug. 14 and meet us at the restaurant on the 19th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 14th.
SERENADING SENIORS CHORUS
The “Serenading Seniors” is a friendly, fun group of singers who meet weekly at the senior center for rehearsals and occasional performances at local venues. This group meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and is accepting new members. The chorus has been taking a break for the summer, but will resume meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. You don’t have to be a singing expert to be a part of the group, so if you’re interested in joining, please call Serenading Seniors Director Jeanne Bonneau at 508-543-8940.
JACK CRAIG’S AMERICAN SONGBOOK HITS
Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10:30 for Jack Craig’s program on “American Songbook Hits.” Celebrate the “best of” songwriting by singing about two dozen cherished songs from the American Songbook. From a few Roaring 20’s hits on to some classic Broadway and movie musical tunes…and even a few more modern classics, we’ll use the songs to remind us of all the wonderful years of music in our lives. Please reserve your seat and sign up in advance.
SUMMER’S END LUAU
Aloha! On Wednesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. we will be holding our ‘Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center. Enjoy some music of the islands while dining with friends. Our menu will include Macaroni Salad, Hawaiian Rolls and your choice of Hawaiin Pulled Pork or Pineapple Grilled Chicken for the entrée. The cost is $7 per person. Sign up in advance with your payment to reserve your seat.
MEET THE NEW VETERAN SERVICE OFFICER
Recently, the Town of Foxboro has been in the process of hiring a new Veteran Service Officer to lead the Veterans’ Sevices Division of the Human Services Department. We hope to have a new Veteran Service Officer very soon and wanted to make sure the community had a time to meet the new VSO as soon as possible. So join us on Tuesday, August 8 at 3:45 p.m. at the senior center to meet our new Veteran Service Officer.
‘BECOMING’ VIDEO DOCUMENTARY SERIES
On Friday mornings from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., starting July 14, we will be showing the video documentary series “Becoming.” This series chronicles the origin stores of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. The Friday morning programs are as follows: July 28 – Adam Devine; Aug. 4 – Candace Parker; Aug. 11 – Caleb McLaughlin; Aug. 18 – Colbie Caillat; Aug. 25 – Nick Kroll; Sept. 1 – Julianne Hough; Sept. 8 – Nick Cannon, and; Sept 15 – Ashley Tisdale. Sign up for some or all of the “Becoming”episodes.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s art classes include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home! The classes are being held on the following Mondays at 2 p.m.: Aug. 14 (Felting on Soap – bring a bar of soap) and Aug. 28 (Shell Painting). This summer, Leah’s programs will all be held at the Lane Property! Please sign up in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Aug. 2, 9, 16 & 23 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.