Native Americans introduced European settlers to cranberries near what is now Plymouth. They used the versatile fruit for food, dye and medicine. The settlers learned to harvest wild cranberries and came to rely on them for nutrients and for bartering with their Native American neighbors. This presentation on cranberries by author Anthony Sammarco will be held at the senior center on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. Anthony will give us an insight into this incredible fruit that by the late 18th century were used to cure scurvy, and by the 20th century cranberries were big business from juice as well as sauce, and would become inseparable from turkey at Thanksgiving. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
Monday, Sept. 19
Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; 1 on 1 Tech Support by appt. 10:30 a.m.; Reverse Aging 1 11:45 a.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; Veterans Club 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9:45 a.m.; Table Top Garden Club 10:45 a.m.; “Rotten” Docuseries 11 a.m.; Bridge Lessons 1:00 p.m.; Scams & Fraud Series 1:30 p.m.; Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Strength Training 8:45 a.m.; Chorus 10 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.; Van Discovery Trip to Falmouth Center 10:15 a.m.; Theater Group 11:15 a.m.; Mah Jongg 12:30 p.m.; Lunch Outing to House of Fortune 1 p.m.; Hearing Clinic by appt. 1 p.m.; Rome’s Sunken Secrets 2 p.m.; SINGO 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Reverse the Aging Process II 9 a.m.;Senior Sandwiches 10 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness 10:35 a.m.; Movie Day – “Umma” 1 p.m.; COA/HS Board Meeting 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Senior Fitness 8:45 a.m.; Early Beginner Mah Jongg 9 a.m.; Hair Styling by appt. 10 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45
Saturday, Sept. 24
Fish & Game Cookout 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ESTATE PLANNING TOOLBOX
On Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m., Marsdon Lawn will be at the senior center to present a program on “Estate Planning Toolbox.” This program will teach you how to use all the tools in your estate planning toolbox. You may have heard before that an estate plan includes a Will, POA, HCP and trust, but in this workshop, you will learn from real life success stories of how you use each document. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
FROM OCT. 3 – 14, FITNESS CLASSES AT THE SENIOR CENTER WILL BE FREE!
Oct. 3-14, all punch card eligible programs at the senior center will be free of charge for everyone. We hope you will all take a chance and try a new program to stay active before our winter season begins! So stop by and try something new.
UKULELE CLASSES – MIXED LEVEL
Join us for an 8-week program of ukulele classes at the senior center on the following 8 Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m.: Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29 & Dec. 13. Participants should have some experience, and should have completed the beginner ukulele class (but it is not required). The cost is $75 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up. Don’t miss out on the fun!
SAVE THE DATE – HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR
Are you a crafter and would you like to sell your treasures at our upcoming Holiday Craft Fair? If you’re interested, pick up an application at the front desk of the senior center. The fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $10 for a table to display your items for sale.
PSYCHIC MEDIUM DR. CATHY RIPLEY GREENE
Psychic medium Dr. Cathy Ripley Greene will be back at the senior center once again on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cathy’s mission, and her gift, is to help others find clarity and inspiration through their connection to spirit. If you’ve always wondered, now is the time to join our group session. The cost is $20 per person, and a limited number of tickets are currently on sale at the senior center.
SCAMS & FRAUD SERIES
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. and continuing on the third Tuesday of each month, the AARP series “Scams and Fraud” will be held at the senior center. This 3-part series will focus on identifying and protecting yourself from scams 1) in emails, 2) on the phone, and 3) on the internet. Each meeting will include a follow-up discussion. Please sign up in advance.
SIGN UP FOR A TRIP TO ITALY IN APRIL 2023
The council on aging & human services is planning a trip to Italy, specifically Rome and the Amalfi Coast, on April 9 through 18, 2023. Some of the highlights of our trip will include a walking tour of Classical Rome featuring a visit to the Colosseum, a visit to the seaside resort of Sorrento, discovering the excavated ruins of Pompeii, sampling local specialties at a limoncello factory in Minori and enjoying a wine tasting and lunch at the foot of Mt. Vesuvius. The cost is $4,443 per person for a double and $5,243 for a single, with the opportunity to purchase optional tours. Sign up for residents has begun and the sign up for non-residents will begin on Sept. 15. Trip flyers are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
SINGO
Enjoy SINGO, the musical version of the popular game of Bingo! Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 3:15 p.m. for this themed activity which is being hosted by Jim the DJ Guy. Everyone who attends will be sure to have a great time. Snacks will be provided and prizes will be given out to the winners. Be sure to sign up!
ROME’S SUNKEN SECRETS
Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. to see an episode of the new National Geographic series “Rome’s Sunken Secrets.” The program follows archaeologists on the front line as they unearth roman treasures across the world. In this episode, archaeologists find traces of a sea-battle that transformed Ancient Rome. Sign up if you’d like to join us.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. This program, led by library director Libby O’Neill, is designed for seniors who love to read and discuss books. If you are interested in taking part in the book club, sign up in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly senior supper program focuses on a unique high-quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Sept. 28. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. Septembers’ meal will be chicken broccoli & ziti with pesto vegetables and Caesar salad. The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center? Starting Sept. 23, hair stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center on the 4th Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
FARMERS MARKET COUPONS
A limited number of farmers market coupons are available for Foxboro senior citizens again this year. Each participant will receive $25 worth of coupons to spend at local farmers' markets. In order to qualify you must be at least 60 years of age or disabled and living in a housing facility primarily occupied by older individuals where congregate nutrition services are provided. You must be a resident of Foxboro and have an income level at or below $25,142 for an individual or $33,874 for a couple. At the time the coupons are picked up, all participants must sign the self-declaration agreement that you meet the eligibility requirements.
FISH AND GAME COOKOUT
The Fish and Game Club at 17 Neponset Heights Ave. in Foxboro will once again host their Senior BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanks to the generosity of the club, this fun event is free. The menu will include salad, pasta, BBQ chicken, veggies, watermelon and 2 alcohol drink tickets. Enjoy the water view, eat delicious food and have a great time with your friends. You must sign up through the senior center in advance if you are planning to attend.
“ROTTEN” DOCUSERIES
On Tuesdays at 11 a.m., join us as we view the series “Rotten.” This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose the hidden forces that shape what we eat. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at The House of Fortune at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Sept. 19 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 19th.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19 & 26 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1-on-1 tech support program. During your individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
SEPTEMBER MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our September movies at the senior center is “Brand New Netflix Movies.” The following movies will be shown on Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
Sept. 22: “Umma” -- Living a quiet life on a farm with her daughter, a woman (Sandra Oh) must confront her past when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from South Korea.
Sept. 29: “Persuasion” -- Eight years after Ann Elliot (Dakota Johnson) was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love.
Please sign up for some or all of the movies in advance.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.