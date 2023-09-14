In the event of a disaster or fire, do you fee prepared? Join us for a “Be Red Cross Ready” program on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and learn about disaster preparedness and home fire safety skills and tools. Reserve your seat in advance.
MASS SAVE/HOME WORKS
Are you a homeowner? Join us for a presentation on Monday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. for a presentation by Mass Save to learn about powering your energy costs and receive a fee home energy audit.
Please sign up in advance.
EDDIE THE COMFORT DOG
Calling all dog lovers! Comfort dogs provide much needed care and comfort to people who need emotional support, both in times of trauma and calm.
Eddie is the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office comfort dog and on Monday, Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m. he will be at the senior center with his handler Officer Monaghan who will talk about the role of comfort dogs.
There will be lots of interaction with Eddie.
Please sign up for the program in advance and don’t miss this great opportunity to meet Eddie.
A WALK IN THEIR SHOES
Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. and allow our dementia experts to take you through a simulation experience to better understand and empathize with what living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia can be like.
This presentation by The Residence at Great Woods will guide you through the challenges of compromised vision, hearing and dexterity, which all affect cognition. Please sign up in advance.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place.
Due to the Labor Day holiday, the next meeting of the Senior Women’s Discussion Group will be held on the third Monday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. Sign up if you’d like to join us.
FOXBORO MEMORY CAFÉ
The Foxboro Memory Café is a welcoming place for individuals, families and friends of those living with memory changes.
Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and the third Tuesday of each month, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for our Memory Café at the Foxboro Senior Center.
In September, our entertainment will be sponsored by “Right At Home” and The Residence at Five Corners, so join us for Live Music with Alexandria Connolly. Come listen, sing along and tap your shoes.
We respectfully ask caregivers to remain with their loved ones during this program. Please sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
If you have any questions, call us at 508-543-1234.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at The Horse and Carriage Restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, Sept. 18 and meet us at the restaurant on the 20th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 18th.
ALTERED ART PROJECT
Come join us on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. and learn a new technique of Altered Art with instructor Diane Cahill, and reveal your artistic talent. In this project you will decorate one or two jumbo wood clips (clothespins) in a variety of styles such as vintage, autumn or other seasonal décor of your choice.
Ephemeral decorations and other supplies will be provided to create a finished design to display on a shelf or use as a refrigerator magnet for notes or photos.
Please register for this program in advance.
SEPTEMBER SENIOR SUPPER
Our Monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. Join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Sept. 27 when we will be serving “Breakfast for Dinner.” The meal will include Quiche, Breakfast Sausages, Breakfast Potatoes and Belgian Waffles. The program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. The cost is $8 per person and must be paid in advance when you sign up.
MEN’S BBQ
Guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
INCREASE BLOOD FLOW IN THE BODY
The next Monday morning 6-week program with Steve Avellino will focus on Increasing Blood Flow in the Body.
This program is designed to increase blood and possibly lymph flow in the body. We should have regular fluid flow in all parts of the body. Some of Steve’s students have been able to create warmth in their lower legs and feet that had previously felt cold for years. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, CSCS. The classes will meet on the following Monday mornings at 11:45 a.m.: Sept 25, Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30 & Nov. 6. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you register for the class.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. This program, led by Library Director Libby O’Neill, is designed for seniors who love to read and discuss books. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, please sign up in advance.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center? On Friday, Sept. 22, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center, and on every 4th Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
TRIP TO THE BOSTON POPS HOLIDAY CONCERT
In a few short months you’ll be thinking about getting into the holiday spirit, so plan on joining us on Thursday, December 14 for a trip into Boston for an afternoon performance of the Holiday Pops at Symphony Hall.
Enjoy a program filled with holiday music favorites, the traditional Pops sing-a-long, and even a visit from jolly old Santa Claus.
Before the show, we will go to the Cheesecake Factory for a delicious lunch. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving Foxboro at 11 a.m.
The cost is $175 for Foxboro residents and $180 for non-residents.
FARMERS MARKET COUPONS
A limited number of Farmers Market Coupons are available for Foxboro senior citizens again this year. Each participant will receive $50 worth of coupons to spend at local Farmers Markets.
In order to qualify you must be at least 60 years of age or disabled and living in a housing facility primarily occupied by older individuals where congregate nutrition services are provided.
You must be a resident of Foxboro and have an income level at or below $26,973 for an individual or $36,482 for a couple. At the time the coupons are picked up, all participants must sign the self-declaration agreement that you meet the eligibility requirements.
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting.
The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in September from 11:15 to 12 noon: Sept 1, 15 & 22.
You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music.
Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class. The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17.
Please sign up in advance with your payment.
SEPTEMBER MOVIE DAYS
The September movies will be shown on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m., and the movies are as follows:
Sept. 26 – “McFarland USA” Inspired by the 1987 true story, this movie follows novice runners from an economically challenged town in California’s Central Valley as they give their all to build a cross-country team under the direction of Coach Jim White (Kevin Costner).
Please sign up in advance for one or both of our Movie Days.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18 & 25 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
SHREDDING EVENTS
It’s time to clean your basement or attic. Do you have any personal or sensitive documents that you need to dispose of?
We will have a paper Shredding event at the senior center on Friday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is sponsored by Norfolk County District Attorney, Michael Morrissey.