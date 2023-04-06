Award-winning pastel artist Gregory Maichack will present “Jellyfish,” a Zoom pastel painting workshop for adults 18+ at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10.
This fun, two-hour workshop, with materials included, guides everyone from the sheer beginner to advanced participants in producing their very own personalized and original pastel of a stunning jellyfish.
Registration is required as supplies are limited. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
This program is supported in part by the Foxborough Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
TEA AND TALK (ABOUT BOOKS!)WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 AT 11 A.M.
Join us every other Wednesday morning to sip some tea and talk about some of our favorite books. A sneak peek of a few new bestsellers will also be presented at each session. The next session is Wedneday, April 19 at 11 a.m.
LEARN ABOUT NFTSJoin artist, diNo and NFT specialist, Kris Barros, to learn all about NFTs at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Both diNo and Barros have immersed themselves in the cutting edge world of NFTs. They will be explaining them and also talking about how art, being sold in the form of NFTs, is a hot new collectible.
This program is sponsored by the Boyden Library and the Foxboro Art Association.
BOOK CLUBTUESDAY, APRIL 25 AT 11 A.M
We will be discussing “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.
Copies of the book are available at the Adult Circulation Desk.
ZENTANGLE
Have you heard of the Zentangle Drawing Method? Do you want to know more about it? Or just have a refresher class?
Come Join CZT Linda Evans for an hour of learning and practicing this relaxed method of drawing at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28. We could all use a little slow down and relax time.
No art background is needed. Tools will be provided or you can bring your own.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
LIBRARY BOOK DRIVEFriends of Boyden Library are holding a Book Drive on April 29 at 9 a.m.
The special event will be a curbside, contactless drop-off outside of the main entrance. Please note that donations will not be accepted inside by the library staff.
The Friends are seeking donations of books and media in like-new condition, recently published. Adult and children’s fiction are always in demand! Donated books will be offered for sale at the Spring Book Sale. The proceeds from the book sales provide thousands of dollars annually to support library programming. Please make sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming sale on May 11-13.
Patrons are encouraged to make a reservation on Signupgenius.com at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b44afa72fa4fe3-book15#
Please email boydenlibraryfriends@yahoo.com for additional information or assistance.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to view upcoming April vacation programs for children and teens!
Library HoursMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Boyden Library will be closed Sunday, April 9.
Boyden Library will be closed on Monday, April 1 in observance of Patriots’ Day.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.