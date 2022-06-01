Join us for Jack Craig’s 3-part series on “The Greatest Songs of the 1960’s.” The '60’s was a time of social, political and cultural change in America, and music provided a constant soundtrack to those changes. Take a step back to a time filled with long hair, bell-bottoms, tie-dye T-shirts, new musical styles and performers. Each program in this 3-part series contains about 30 songs to sing, with Jack providing anecdotal information that recalls an amazing decade of American song-writing. The programs start at 10:30 a.m. on the following Wednesdays: June 22 – songs from 1960 to 1962; July 20 – songs from 1963 to 1965, and; Aug. 10 – songs from 1966-69. Don’t miss out on all the fun! Sign up in advance.
SENIOR CENTER’S ‘SENIOR PROM’
The Foxboro Senior Center will be presenting a “Senior Prom” at the Lake View Pavilion on Thursday, June 16 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of lunch, dancing and lots of fun. The cost is $15 per person, and your meal choices are pan-seared boneless chicken or herb-crusted cod. Sign up at the senior center with your payment and meal choice. The prom is sponsored by the Partners in Patriotism. Don’t miss out on this great social event of the season!
FOLIAGE TURKEY TRAIN TOUR
On Thursday, Oct. 20 we’ll be traveling up north to Meredith, NH. We will be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from St. Mary’s Parking Lot at 58 Carpenter St. In Meredith, we’ll board the Winnipesaukee “Turkey Train” at the Hobo Railroad. This 2-hour scenic train ride through the countryside of NH is complete with a delicious full turkey dinner complete with all the fixins! This exceptional turkey meal is provided by Hart’s Turkey Farm. Following the lunch train excursion, we board the motorcoach and head to Moulton Farms, in the heart of the Lakes Region. The farm dates back to the 1890’s, and you can browse their farm stand & garden center or you can pick up a treat at their bakery. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $125 for non-residents. Registration with payment for Foxboro residents has begun, and registration with payment for non-residents begins on June 15. Join us for a fun day out, and enjoy some of our fall foliage.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center book club will be meeting on Monday, June 6 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the club, sign up in advance.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, June 22 at Conrad’s in Foxboro at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, June 20 and meet us at the restaurant on the 22nd. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 20th.
MEN’S BBQ
We are pleased to head back outside for our fun monthly men’s barbecues. Guys are encouraged to come hungry for a great BBQ on Wednesday, June 22 at noon. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance.
SENIOR OLYMPICS Q & A
Our popular Senior Olympics is BACK! This exciting and engaging event is a great way to have fun and meet new friends while competing for a gold medal. If you aren’t sure if you want to sign up, come to the Olympics Q & A on Thursday, June 9 at 3:15 p.m.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
On Monday, June 13, from 2 to 4 p.m., and continuing on the second Monday of each month at the same time, join HESSCO’s registered dietitian Kelsey McEntee at the senior center for 30-minute 1-on-1 nutrition consultations. Come prepared with your questions about your health concerns. Call to set up an appointment.
WHERE TO NEXT?
Travel is back!! On Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m., join us as we talk about our future travel plans. We are planning for a Fall 2022 overnight trip and this presentation will be your first opportunity to hear about where we are heading and how to register. Sign up and let us know you’ll be joining us.
MUSICAL BINGO
Join us for Musical Bingo on Wednesday, June 8 at 3:15 p.m. Can you name a song and the artist? Test your knowledge at the senior center, sponsored by Bright View Senior Living. Sign up and reserve your place.
DARTS/CORNHOLE PRACTICE
On Mondays, June 6 & 13 at 10:30 a.m., we will be holding darts & cornhole practice at the senior center. Get in shape for the events in our upcoming Senior Olympics. We will have the dart and cornhole boards out for you to give it a try and get in some practice.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on June 6 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
MOVIE – ‘SAVING PRIVATE RYAN’
In honor of D-Day, we will be showing the 1998 Steven Spielberg film, “Saving Private Ryan.” According to WWII veterans, this movie was the most accurate portrayal of the events of June 6, 1944. Sign up in advance.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, June 7 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every first Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of programs? There will be an online registration tutorial program at the senior center on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. This tutorial will teach you how to use our online registration tool which will give you priority access to all our services. Sign up in advance.
AUTHOR TALK – HOW A MYSTERY IS WRITTEN
On Wednesday, June 8 at 2 p.m., join author Debi Graham-Leard at the senior center and learn the in-depth process of writing fiction. Debi will explain the steps taken from initial idea through to the final publishing. Be sure to sign up in advance.
A GUIDE TO GAMBLING IN THE GOLDEN YEARS
On Wednesday, June 8 at 4 p.m., the senior center will be presenting the program “A Guide to Gambling in the Golden Years.” This engaging presentation delves into why older adults gamble and how to keep gambling healthy and fun. The program, sponsored by the Mass Council on Gaming and Health, will share strategies to reduce risky gambling behaviors and where to go for help if needed. Please sign up in advance.
JACK AUTHELET — FOXBORO HISTORY
Foxboro’s Town Historian Jack Authelet will be joining us at the senior center on Wednesday, June 8 at 11:15 a.m. to share some of Foxboro’s historic events of great importance, the mystery of promises never kept and future treasures to pass forward. Don’t miss this chance to take part in Jack’s program, so please sign up in advance.
ANTHONY SAMMARCO – “ALONG BLUE HILL AVENUE”
By the turn of the 20th century, Mattapan began to see development of new streets laid out off of Blue Hill Avenue, and Norfolk Street was slowly becoming a solid, respectable hub. Local author/historian, Anthony Sammarco, will be at the senior center on Wednesday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m. for a program that will take a deep dive into the history of Blue Hill Avenue and the many transformations of the area over the last 150 years. Reserve your seat in advance and join us for this informative presentation.
3 PLANES OF MOTION
Join us for Steve Avellino’s new 6-week program, “3 Planes of Motion.” This program is designed to redesign the way our bodies move. We should move in 3 planes of motion. Unfortunately, we don’t, and this causes instability, imbalances, and pain. This can be corrected! The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: June 27, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1 & 8. The cost for the program is $42 per person. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
JUNE MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our June Movie Days is “Olympics.” The following movies will be shown at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
June 9: “Eddie the Eagle” – The hysterical true life story of Britain’s most famous ski jumper, “Eddie the Eagle” Edwards (Taron Egerton) and his coach (Hugh Jackman).
June 30: “Cool Runnings” – When a Jamaican sprinter is disqualified from the Olympic Games, he enlists the help of a dishonored coach (John Candy) to start the first Jamaican Bobsled Team.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will start traveling once again on Wednesdays. On our travel days we will be leaving from the park at Booth Playground (80 South St.) at 10:15 a.m. and returning to Foxboro by 4:30(ish). Registrants will travel using the VanGo for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours. The cost is $7 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up. The following Discovery Club trips have been scheduled on the following dates; June 8 to Battleship Cove (free for veterans); June 22 to Plymouth (wine tasting optional); June 29 to Cape Cod Canal (Sandwich side); July 6 to Castle Island; July 20 to Tranquil Lake; Aug. 3 to Providence; Aug. 17 to Old Sturbridge Village; Aug. 31 to Wickford Village; Sept 7 to Colt State Park; Sept. 21 to Falmouth Center; Oct. 5 to Legacy Place, and; Oct. 19 Mystery Trip. Seats are limited, and you must sign up with your payment in advance.