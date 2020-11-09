Let’s Laugh Today is free every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on ZOOM.
There is nothing like a good belly laugh to help release stress and anxiety.
These laughter exercises and deep breathing help to bring more fresh oxygen into the body and brain helping you feel more energetic and healthy, say certified laughter yoga master trainers and laughter ambassadors Linda and Bill Hamaker who lead the session.
It’s a great way to connect with other people through eye contact while remaining socially distant and it is thoroughly up-lifting and immunity-boosting.
See www.letslaughtoday.com for link to the free 45-minute ZOOM meeting.
All ages are welcome.
Participants can sit or stand the entire time. It’s a good time to try something new and take care of your mental and emotional health.