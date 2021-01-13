The Foxboro Historical Commission has generously taken on the project of digitizing the Boyden Library’s microfilm of the Foxboro Reporter through Advantage Archives. Digitization has been completed for reels dated 1956 through 2002. To access these digital archives, go to foxborough.advantage-preservation.com.
Once at the home screen, you will find several ways to navigate the digital archives. The left-hand menu allows you to browse by Title or Year, as well as refine your search by one or both of these categories.
For the best user experience, we recommend you access the Community History Archives using the Chrome web browser.
If you experience any difficulty accessing content of the site using one of the recommended browsers, you may need to update the browser or attempt to use a different browser.
SONGS AND STORIES WITH MISS KACEEJoin Miss Kacee each week for stories, songs, and more! Great for little ones of all ages! The link will be posted the day of the program at www.facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. It will also be posted on our Events Calendar at https://tinyurl.com/y8uvbpvg
MONDAY CRAFTS-TO-GO IN JANUARYThe next Craft-To-Go pick up will be on Tuesday Jan. 19, due to the holiday on Monday, Jan. 18. Create a fuzzy penguin friend using paper and cotton balls! This craft is for ages 3-8 and it was created by Miss Kacee.
Next up on Monday, Jan. 25 will be Chatty Snowbuds created by Miss Karen for ages 8-13. Snow and Tell with a pair of do-it-yourself snowy jokers, jokes included!Crafts will be available in the Youth Services Department beginning at 2 p.m., while supplies last. Sponsored by the Friends of the Boyden Library.
FRIENDS OF BOYDEN ANNUAL MEETINGThe annual meeting of the Friends of Boyden Library Foundation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m., on Zoom. At this meeting, elections of new officers will be held and minor revisions to our bylaws will be voted on. If you are interested in attending by Zoom, please reach out to the Friends email address boydenlibraryfriends@yahoo.com and you will be provided with a link to the meeting.
QUARANTINING LIBRARY MATERIALSPlease note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. So, you may see books, etc. still on your record. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended, and all fines will be forgiven.
HOLIDAY HOURSThe library will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.