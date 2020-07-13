Get ready for the Teddy Bear Picnic July 16 at 10 a.m. Gather your bear, a blanket, and a morning snack. Find a simple instrument to play and sing along with Miss Tina Stone. To be televised on Foxboro Cable Access (Comcast 8/ Verizon 39).
Also find the link at www.boydenlibrary.org on Events Calendar or facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. Sponsored by the Friends of the Boyden Library and produced by Foxboro Cable Access.
Meal Time Magic,Monday, July 20, at 3:30 p.m. Ed the Wizard will show you how to perform magic at the dinner table. Playing with your food has never been so much fun! Find the link prior to the program at www.boydenlibrary.org on Events Calendar or facebook.com/BoydenLibrary
Meet Susan B. Anthony! Tuesday, July 28, at 3 p.m. Actress Sheryl Faye will present the life and struggles of Susan B. Anthony. We’ll see how Anthony fought for women’s rights and the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Find the link at www.boydenlibrary.org on Events Calendar or facebook.com/BoydenLibrary.
All programs are sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library. Watch Boyden Library’s Website and Facebook Page for Updates.
VIRTUAL STORY PROGRAM SCHEDULE
Bedtime Stories: Tuesdays through Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Stories for Kindergarten to Grade 4: Wednesdays through Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
Mother Goose on the Loose Time: Thursdays through Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.
Story programs will be posted on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary and at www.boydenlibrary.org on the Events Calendar.
IMAGINE YOUR WORLD SUMMER PROGRAM
This summer the children’s department presents a “safer at home” program that encourages reading, thinking, learning, and discovery. Kids can explore their world through activity challenges, which are posted at www.boydenlibrary.org and facebook.com/BoydenLibrary/ Print the challenge for your child’s age group.
Kids can check off the boxes as they complete the challenges. If there are books they enjoyed reading this summer, they can write the author and title on the back of the page. Have kids hang onto their sheets. When we know it’s safe, we will distribute prizes to participants.
Also this summer, the library will host virtual programs, story times, and other activities. Keep your eye on the Boyden Library Events Calendar at www.boydenlibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page for more information.
“Imagine Your Story” is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library, Massachusetts Library System, Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and the Boston Bruins.
READING AROUND FOXBORO
Boyden Library may be closed but you can still enjoy reading a new or one of your favorite books! Take a photo of yourself reading a book somewhere around Foxboro with the hashtag #guesswhereiamfoxboro. We'll post the photo on our social media outlets (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and let's see who can name the location first! Photos can be posted to the library's Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram page using the hashtag.
CURBSIDE SERVICE CONTINUES
The popular and safe curbside service continues at the Boyden Library. Use the online catalog at www.boydenlibrary.org or call the library to have materials put aside for you. Once you receive notification that your holds are ready, call the library and set up an appointment for pick up. Items will be placed in the trunk of your car.
Curbside service is available Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's a limit of 10 items per patron or 20 items per family. Library accounts must be in good standing. Staff will not accept payment for lost and overdue items at this time. Those with temporary cards should continue to use digital services until the library is open to the public.
To request children’s material via telephone, call 508-543-1246. Adult requests can be made by calling 508-543-1245. Telephone requests will require your library card number and will be limited to 3 queries. Staff will also be available by telephone to answer reference and reader’s advisory questions.
BOOK RETURNS ARE OPEN
The book returns are open and patrons can now return items which have been checked out since March and before. The book returns are available for library materials only. At this time, the library and the Friends of the Library ask everyone to hold on to donations until further notice.
Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for 72 hours. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Library hours for curbside service are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services.
Keep in mind OverDrive ebooks, Hoopla, and Tumblebooks to obtain material for school summer reading while the library is closed.
ILL and ComCat Services are unavailable until further notice.