Jack Craig will be back at the senior center on Wednesday, April 12 at 2 p.m. for his program “You Pick ‘Em” Country & Western songs.
Early hillbilly and cowboy songs led us to country stars including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash and many others. Whether I worked “Nine to Five” or wanted to be “King of the Road,” country songs were “Always On My Mind!”
Those songs inspired Kenny Rogers and The Judds, eventually giving way to Garth Brooks and Martina McBride. There will be a song for everyone as you pick your favorites from more than 100 modern country hits.
Be sure to sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
FAREWELL TO BILL KEEGAN
After 9 years it is time to say good-bye to Town Manager Bill Keegan. Bill is retiring after 36 years of public service. Join us on Wednesday, March 29 at 12:30 p.m. to come say farewell and enjoy some snacks with Bill before he leaves.
Please sign up in advance.
HEARING LOSS
Losing one’s hearing and navigating life after hearing loss can be a challenge. On Wednesday, March 29 at 2 p.m., come to the senior center to learn about the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and about what programs, services, technologies and strategies may be available to help. (This program will be closed captioned.)
Sign up to reserve your seat.
FOLIAGE TURKEY TRAIN TOUR
Join us on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9:15 a.m., as we leave Foxboro and head north for the perfect foliage day trip. We will begin our day with a beautiful scenic drive up to Meredith, N.H., where we will board the Winnipesaukee “Turkey Train” at the Hobo Railroad. This 2-hour scenic train ride through the countryside of New Hampshire is complete with a delicious full turkey dinner complete with all the fixings.
This exceptional turkey meal is provided by Hart’s Turkey Farm. Following the lunch train excursion, we board the motorcoach and head to Moulton Farms, in the heart of the Lakes Region. The farm dates back to 1890’s and has so much to offer. Browse their farm stand, garden center or maybe pick up a treat at their bakery.
The cost of this foliage trip is $121 for Foxboro residents and $126 for non-residents. T
he sign-up with payment has begun. Don’t miss out on this beautiful New England fall excursion!
NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM & THE RED LION INN
On Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:15 a.m., we will be leaving Foxboro and travel by motorcoach to Stockbridge.
We’ll start our day with a visit to the Norman Rockwell Museum. This museum presents the world’s largest collection of Norman Rockwell art. Experience Rockwell’s art, life and legacy in the artist’s picturesque New England hometown – Stockbridge, nestled in the rich Berkshires.
After our visit, enjoy a delicious lunch at The Red Lion Inn located in the heart of the Berkshires. You will have the choice of Chicken Pot Pie with flaky top or Meatloaf served open faced with gravy. Each will include a salad of Berkshire greens, Coffee/Tea and Warm Fruit Crisp for dessert.
This historic inn is filled with New England charm, and has hosted quite a few presidents over the years. After lunch, there will be time to visit some of the quaint local shops before departing for home.
The cost is $131 for Foxboro residents and $136 for non-residents. Registration for this trip has begun.
TRIP TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE
Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023. We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m.
This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts. Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance. The cost for this fun-filled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
KRIPALU YOGA
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for an 8-week Kripalu Yoga class led by Lisa Cohen on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self awareness.
There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat.
The cost is $53 per person and the classes will meet at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, May 5, 12 & 19. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, March 22, April 5, 12, 19 & 26 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 3 p.m.
This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment.
Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled for the holiday in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center? O
n Friday, March 24, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center from 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost per person is $15 for women and men.
Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys. So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, March 30 at 9 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow at the senior center as you embark on a journey of arts and creation.
Leah’s classes will meet on the following Wednesday at 2 p.m., and includes all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home: March 22 – Shell Painting.
Please sign up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal.
We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, March 29,
This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. March’s meal will be Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti with a Caesar Salad. The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
HEADSPACE – GUIDE TO MEDITATION
What is meditation? Begin your journey to a calmer, clearer mind by learning the basics and try a guided meditation that focuses on the breath.
oin us for the Netflix video series “Headspace – Guide to Meditation” on the following Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.: March 21 & 28, April 4, 11, 18 &25.
Sign up in advance.
REFLEXOLOGY
On Friday, March 17, and on the 3rd Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon. Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body. Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension. This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost $41 per half hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers.
Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
Our Table Top Garden Club, under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, is meeting once again on Tuesday mornings at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome, no previous gardening experience is necessary. Sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
CULTURAL DANCE
Join Foxboro resident, Garmai “Mai” Sumo on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she teaches us dances from her native country of Liberia. Mai will provide a fun atmosphere to experience and learn new dance moves while exercising. The cost is $3 per class and this program is Punch Card eligible.
MARCH MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our March Movie Days is Tom Hanks. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
March 23 – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Interviewer Lloyd Vogel profiles legend Fred Rogers and through Roger’s empathy, kindness and decency, Vogel’s jaded outlook on life is confronted as he reconciles with his own painful past
March 30 — “Big” A boy discovers adulthood is all its’ cracked up to be when his wish to be a grown up comes true
Please sign up in advance for some or all of our Movie Days.
CLASSIC MOVIE MONDAYS
Join us on the Monday afternoons at 1:15 for our Classic Movie Mondays. The following movies will be shown on Mondays in March: March 20 – “Gone With the Wind” Part 2, and; March 27 – “Casablanca”. Please sign up in advance for some or all of the Classic Movie Days.