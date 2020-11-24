Andy Felix, owner of Tree Tech, Inc. in Foxboro, was recently named the 2020 VISTA Award winner by the Massachusetts Arborists Association (MAA).
Feliz was honored for his lifetime achievement in the field of arboriculture.
Established in 2000, the VISTA Award is the highest honor the Massachusetts Arborists Association bestows on an individual. It recognizes outstanding tree care professionals whose actions serve as a guide and a challenge for all members of the industry. The award's title is an acronym for Vision, Integrity, Service, Talent and Action.
"It is an incredible accomplishment to be selected as a VISTA Award winner and with more than 35 years of service to the industry, Andy Felix is a worthy recipient," said Trumbull Barrett, President of MAA. "His commitment and professionalism set a high standard of excellence."
"I am deeply honored and grateful to accept this prestigious award," Felix said. "Being recognized along with the previous award winners is as good as it gets!".