The 8th annual Tri-Town Chamber Summer Business BBQ, celebrating all businesses in Mansfield, Foxboro and Norton, is scheduled for 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 28. All, including non-chamber members, are invited to this free event at 280 School St., building L100 in Mansfield Crossing with partners Elliott Physical Therapy and BayCoast Bank. RSVP is essential to this rain or shine event. For more information, contact Kara Griffin at edirector@tri-townchamber.org.
The New England Patriots Foundation has awarded a $20,000 NFL Change Grant to Providence Community Health Centers to benefit breast cancer screenings and detection efforts for those without regular access to medical care. The grant was to mark National Cancer Survivor Month through the league’s Crucial Catch “Intercept Cancer” campaign, a part of the American Cancer Society’s “Get Screened” campaign.