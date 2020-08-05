The Public Channel: 8/39
DEMOCRACY NOW!: Weekdays at 4 p.m. & 10 p.m.
CLASSIC TELEVISION – 26 Men, The Recruit: 8/7 at 7 p.m.; Concentration 5th Annual Challenge: 8/7 at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY MORNING CLASSICS – Watch Mr. Wizard: 8/8 at 8 a.m.; Shenanigans: 8/8 at 8:30 a.m.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY – Black Flags Blue Waters: 8/7 at 5 p.m.; 8/8 at 12 a.m., 9 a.m., 5 p.m.; 8/9 at 12 a.m., 9 a.m., & 5 p.m.; 8/10 at 12 a.m., 9 a.m.
HORNITHOLOGY & SUMMER HORM ENSEMBLE: 8/7 at 9:35 p.m.; 8/8 at 5:35 a.m., 2:35 p.m., 10:35 p.m.; 8/9 at 5:35 a.m., 2:35 p.m., 10:35 p.m.; 8/10 at 5:35 a.m., 2:35 p.m.
FOXBORO ART ASSOCIATION – Dave Kaphammer: 8/10 at 8 p.m.; 8/11 at 3 a.m., 12 p.m., 8 p.m.; 8/12 at 3 a.m., 12 p.m.; Sam Green: 8/7 at 8 p.m.; 8/8 at 2 a.m., 11 a.m., 7 p.m.; 8/9 at 2 a.m., 11 a.m., 7 p.m.; 8/10 11 a.m.
AROUND FOXBOROUGH – Tara Valin: 8/10 at 7 p.m.; 8/11 at 2 a.m., 11 a.m., 7 p.m.; 8/12 at 2 p.m., 11 a.m.
LET’S COOK WITH IRIS: 8/10 at 9:30 p.m.; 8/11 at 4:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; 8/12 at 4:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
LET’S COOK WITH MIKE: 8/7 at 6:30 p.m.; 8/8 at 1:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; 8/9 at 1:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; 8/10 1:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
LINDA’S KITCHEN – Firehouse Scampi: 8/10 at6 p.m.; 8/11 at 1 a.m., 10 a.m., 6 p.m.; 8/12 at 1 a.m., 10 a.m.
THE MAP: 8/6 at at 4 a.m., 1 p.m.; 8/12 at 9 p.m.
SHALOM FROM OLIVE TREE: 8/6 at 12:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; 8/7 at 12:30 a.m., 9:30 p.m., 8/12 at 5:30 p.m.
AMAZING FACTS – Evolution, Creation and Logic: 8/10 at 5 p.m.; 8/11 at 12 a.m., 9 a.m., 5 p.m.; 8/12 at 12 a.m., 9 a.m.
ST. MARY’S CHURCH, Aug. 2nd: 8/6 at 10 a.m., 6 p.m.; 8/7 at 1 a.m., 10 a.m.; Aug. 9th: 8/12 at 6 p.m.
UNION CHURCH, Aug 2nd: 8/6 at 11 a.m., 7 p.m.; 8/7 at 2 a.m., 11 a.m.; Aug. 9th: at 7 p.m.
BETHANY CHURCH, Aug. 2nd: 8/6 at 12 p.m., 8 p.m.; 8/7 at 3 a.m., 12 p.m.; Aug. 9th: 8/12 at 8 p.m.
The Education Channel 12/37
SCHOOL COMMITTEE: Replays as regularly scheduled; Friday at noon, Saturday at 8 a.m., 7 p.m.; Sunday at 4 p.m.
FPS VIRTUAL TOWN HALL – Grades 5 -12: 8/7 at 12 p.m.,; 8/8 at 8 a.m., 7 p.m.; 8/9 at 4 p.m., Grades K – 4: 8/7 at 7:15 a.m.; 8/8 at 8 a.m., 7 p.m.; 8/9 at 7 p.m.
BOYDEN LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING: 7/25 at 1 p.m.; 7/26 at 7 p.m.
BOYDEN LIBRARY AUTHOR SERIES – NE General Stores: 8/6 at 10 a.m., 7 p.m.
BOYDEN LIBRARY CONCERT SERIES – Classic Five Quintet: 8/6 at 3 p.m.; 8/7 at 10 p.m.; 8/9 at 11 a.m.; 8/10 at 2 p.m.; Colgate 13: 8/9 at 9:30 p.m.; MA Walking Tour Music: 8/9 at 2 p.m.; Evans Gregoire: 8/7 at 9 p.m.; 8/9 at 10 a.m.; Matt York: 8/7 at 8 p.m.; 8/9 at 9 a.m.
BOYDEN LIBRARY MUSIC SERIES – Howie Newman & Jackie Damsky: 8/11 at 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
BOYDEN LIBRARY PRESENTS – American Crucifixion: 8/11 at 2 p.m., 8 p.m.; Clutter Control: 8/11 at 10 a.m., 11 p.m.; 8/12 at 7 p.m.; Cold Chocolate: 8/12 at 2 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; Digital Photography & Video with Smart Device: 8/11 at 5 p.m.; 8/12 at 8 p.m.; Foliage Detective: 8/8 at 10 p.m.; 8/10 at 5 p.m.; NE Stone Walls: 8/6 at 11 a.m., 8 p.m.; 8/10 at 12 p.m., 6 p.m.; NE Most Famous Feuds: 8/12 at 5 p.m.; Truth Be Told: 8/8 at 5 p.m.; 8/10 at 3:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
BOYDEN LIBRARY SATURDAY MATINEE – Rogers & Hammerstein: 8/8 at 1 p.m., 6 p.m.; 8/10 at 11 a.m.
BOYDEN LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES – Bling! The Uncommon Chrystal Couture of Sondra Celli: 8/6 at 10 p.m.; 8/9 at 10:30 p.m.; Mass Murder: 8/10 at 9 p.m.; 8/11 at 11 a.m., 9:30 p.m.; Rise of the Rocket Girls: 8/8 at 12 p.m.; 8/12 at 1 p.m., 6 p.m.; Sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy: 7/27 at 9 p.m.; 7/28 at 8 pm; Musical Baseball Trivia: 7/24 10 a.m.; 7/25 at 5 p.m.
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC 2020: 8/7 at 7 p.m., 8/8 at 11 a.m.; 8/9 at 1 p.m.
THE MAP – LIVE! 8/7 at 11 a.m.; 8/12 at 9:30 a.m.
NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION – Science 360: 8/8 at 4:30 p.m.; 8/9 at 12:30 p.m.; Dispatches from the Cutting Edge: 8/6 at 5 p.m.; 8/10 at 10 a.m.; 8/11 at 4 p.m.; 8/12 at 4 p.m.
The Government Channel 26/88
BOARD OF SELECTMEN: Repeats 7/24 at 7 p.m.; 7/25 at 12 p.m.; 7/26 at 8 a.m., 7 p.m.
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 7/26 at 9:30 p.m.
CONSERVATION COMMISSION LIVE! 8/10 at 7 p.m.: 8/12 at 8 a.m., 8:30 p.m.
FOXBOROUGH BOARD OF HEALTH July 20, 2020: 7/27 at 8:30 p.m.
FOXBOROUGH HISTORICAL SOCIETY - From There To Here in Foxborough: 8/6 at 12:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Southern NE Native Americans: 8/12 at 12 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.
SENIOR CENTER - A World Without Alzheimer’s: 8/6 at 3:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.; 8/7 at 9 a.m.; 8/9 at 11 a.m.; Credit Card Skimming: 8/7 at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.; 8/9 at 12:30 p.m.
SENIOR CENTER HISTORY SERIES –Stalin, The Red Czar: 8/11 at 3 p.m.; 8/12 at 1:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m.; The Scarlett Letter: 8/10 at 4 p.m.; 8/11 at 9:30 a.m.; Forgotte Patriots: 8/6 at 4 p.m.; 8/7 at 9:30 p.m.; 8/8 at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m.; 8/9 at 5:30 p.m.
SENIR CENTER – Cusinine & Culture of Azorean Island Sao Miguel: 8/7 at 11:30 a.m.; 8/9 at 1:30 p.m.; Dawn of a New Century: 8/7 at 5 p.m.; 8/8 at 9 p.m.; 8/10 at 12 p.m.; Harriet Tubman: 8/9 at 2:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; 8/10 at 2:30 p.m.; 8/11 at 8 a...m., 6 pm; Nutrition, Choose This Not That: 8/11 at 12 p.m., 9 p.m.; The Emperor, Europe in the Age of Napoleon: 8/7 at 3:30 p.m.; 8/8 at 7:30 p.m.; 8/10 at 10:30 a.m.; Alzheimers, Family Care Giving: 8/8 at 11 am; 8/9 at 4 p.m.; 8/10 at 1:30 p.m.
YOUR SCENE, YOUR CENTER - Art in the Age of Revolution: 8/7 at 2 p.m.; 8/8 at 6 p.m.; 8/10 at 9 a.m.; Atlantic Revolutions: 8/11 at 1:30 p.m.; US Constitution: 8/6 at 2 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m.; Touring Charleston SC: 8/11 at 11 a.m.