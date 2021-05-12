Ines Andrade-Soares was recently named Regional Caregiver of the Year out of more than 25,000 caregivers nationally with Foxboro's Right at Home, a 600-plus unit in-home senior care agency.
Caregivers have always played an important role but especially during the pandemic with some of the most at-risk senior citizens.
Andrade-Soares has worked for Foxboro's Right at Home for almost five years. She started as a home health aide fresh out of school and is now a caregiver who has the innate ability to make clients and their families comfortable due to her sense of humor, combined with her confidence, according to the agency.