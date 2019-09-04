Country Music Singer Timmy Brown will perform a special benefit concert for the Council for Children at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Six String Grill and Stage, 275 Patriot Place, in Foxboro.
This will be a special fundraiser for The Council for Children. The Council is a local all-volunteer, non-profit with programs benefiting nearly 2,000 local children every year. The programs include Christmas is for Kids, a gift drive filling Christmas wishes of new toys and clothes to 1000 local children; Nicky O Foundation which gives scholarships to students interested in the arts; daycare scholarships; 100 backpacks given to local park and rec departments each summer for children who need towels, sunscreen and water bottles; 75 back-to-school backpacks with supplies; a summer lunch food drive which collects 10,000 servings of food plus cash to help feed children on local playgrounds all summer who would otherwise go without a healthy meal.
Timmy Brown is a singer/songwriter/Nashville recording artist that grew up in Norton, and in October 2018, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue his dreams full time.
In 2018, Brown was voted New England Country Music’s Local Male Artist of the Year for the third consecutive year. His infectious energy and talent have made him a local favorite around the New England and Rhode Island area. In the fall of 2017, he auditioned for “American Idol,” for season 1 of the re-boot on their new network ABC, where he finished in the top 60.
Timmy started playing the piano at the age of five, and ever since then, music became his life. Once he graduated from high school, he began playing solo shows at local events and restaurants. Throughout that time, he had auditioned for television shows such as “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent,” and “American Idol.” It was at his third audition when he was selected to be on Season 14 of American Idol. Shortly after his audition, he was approached by members of a local country band Black Diamond and was asked to become the lead singer. Since then, Black Diamond has now changed to the Timmy Brown Band.
Advance tickets are $50 and can be purchased through Six String Grill or the Council for Children on their websites and through their Facebook pages.