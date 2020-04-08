A local mortgage company is helping to raise money for the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center so that the shows can go on after coronavirus subsides.
Restrictions to stop the spread of the virus forced the performance venue, formerly the Orpheum Theater, to close its doors on March 31.
The owner of a local mortgage company, Jason Evans of Guaranteed Rate, has offered to help the non-profit theater survive during these times by offering to match dollar-for-dollar any donations that are made through the MRPAC’s GoFundMe Campaign in April up to $2,000.
“I think it’s important that we all do what we can to help support our local community resources during this time,” Evans said. “With our office in town, and being a resident with two children who are growing up in Foxboro, I want to see the businesses in town not only survive but feel supported during this unknown time.
“When I heard that the MRPAC was in need of help, it was an easy decision for me.”
The GoFundMe campaign was started on March 24 with a goal of $15,000, enough funds to sustain the theater for three months while being dark. In less than two weeks, $5,000 has been raised, a third of its goal, according to a press release from the theater.
“We are so grateful for all of those in the community that are showing their support to us during this time,” MRPAC’s Executive Director Emily Garven said.
“While our theater is closed, we are continuing to plan programming and productions for when our doors reopen to the public.
Local support like that of Jason Evans of Guaranteed Rate are making that possible for us.”
MRPAC’s GoFundMe page is at: www.gofundme.com/f/our-landmark-quotpinkquot-theater-needs-help.
Donations can also be made via its website: www.orpheum.org or mailed to: Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, MA 02035.