The staff at the RE/MAX Real Estate Center on Mechanic Street recently concluded a month-long collection of gently-used and new coats for donation to local organizations to distribute to those in need.
The coats were collected in conjunction with Project Share The Warmth. Donations were made earlier this week to the Church of Emmanuel in Foxboro to an organization called Love Your Neighbor Now (LYNN) Ministries, said Lindsey Given, director of marketing and communications at RE/MAX in Foxboro. LYNN Ministries goes to the communities including Brockton, Attleboro and Foxboro on a monthly basis to distribute goods to people in need.
“It warms our hearts to be able to help the people in need right here in the communities in which we all live and work,” Given said.