Through a cooperative program with the Foxboro Fire & Rescue Department, lock boxes are available to town residents to be installed on the exterior of your home for use in the event of an emergency. The small secure lock box will hold a key to your residence that only fire department personnel can access, allowing emergency access to your home when you are unable to answer the door. The fire department and the Council on Aging and Human Services have pooled funds through grants and other resources to purchase the lock boxes. Fire department personnel will install the lock box free of charge. For those who would like to donate to the program, there is a one-time suggested donation of $35. There are no monthly fees or installation fees. Call the senior center for more information.
Friday, March 26
Senior Fitness (1) 9 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:50 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
Monday, March 29
Chair Yoga (1) 8:30 a.m.; Chair Yoga (2) 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi 10 a.m.; Posture, Posture, Posture 11:45 a.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
Manicures 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Talespinners 2 p.m.; Virtual SHINE by appointment 3 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2); Walking Club 10 a.m.; Conversation with the Town Manager 12:30 p.m.; Colorist Club 1 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Online Registration Tutorial 3:30 p.m.; Senior Supper – Grab and Go 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
Realign Your Pelvis 9 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness Class 10:35 a.m.; Men’s Club 11:45; “Running Wild” with Bear Grylls 12:30 p.m.
Q & A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with Foxboro Town Manager William Keegan on Wednesday, March 31, at 12:30 p.m. The town manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a question-and-answer session. Call us to sign up.
NUTRITION CLASS
The Nutrition Class will be meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 30, at 11 a.m., and will continue to meet each month on the last Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m. Members of the class talk about good food, good nutrition and good health, and share their ideas. Call us to sign up!
DIABETES PREVENTION CLASS AT THE YMCA
The Council on Aging is excited to let you know that the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program and the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program is currently enrolling for spring classes. Due to the current state of the pandemic, these classes will be offered in both a virtually and in-person environment. The virtual classes will meet either via Zoom or conference call, whereas the in-person classes will meet at the YMCA and will follow the CDC protocol for group gatherings/meetings. Previous classes held at our senior center resulted in an average weight loss among participants of 7% or more during the year-long program. This program is designed to support adults with pre-diabetes in reducing their risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. This is accomplished through 25 sessions that follow a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-approved curriculum in the CDC’s Diabetes Prevention Recognition Program. In a welcoming small-group environment, participants work together with a Y-USA trained lifestyle coach to learn about eating healthier and increasing their physical activity. This program is offered as a covered benefit by Medicare Part B and some Medicare Advantage Providers. Research by the National Institutes of Health shows that programs such as this can reduce the number of new cases of Type 2 diabetes by 71% in adults over age 60. To enroll, interested individuals should leave a message for program coordinator Donna Higgins at 508-643-5271 or email her at Donnah@hockymca.org for a call back to be screened for eligibility and answer any questions you may have.
MOVIE DAY
Movie Days are back at the senior center! Due to social distancing, we have to limit seating to 9 people per showing. Join us on Thursday, April 1, or April 8, at 1 p.m., when we will be showing the movie “The Greatest Showman.” Growing up in the early 1800’s, P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) displays a natural talent for publicity and promotion. After trying his hand at various jobs, P.T. turns to show business to indulge his limitless imagination, rising from nothing to create the Barnum & Bailey Circus. Barnum’s mesmerizing spectacle soon takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on earth. Call to sign up in advance.
“Les Miserables” April 22 & 29.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, April 5, at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town's Veterans Services Officer Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club has begun meeting once again every Tuesday, at 11 a.m., EXCEPT for the last Tuesday of the month. Under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, this club explores gardening techniques through inside, socially distant, discussion. It is expected that most weeks will be spent indoors until the weather becomes more hospitable. Temporarily, this program will be hosted at a new time of 11 a.m. to allow for socially distant discussion. Call us to sign up.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of our programs? Do you like to keep track of your calendar digitally? Do you want to be able to use your credit card to register for programs? Sign up for this online registration tutorial to be held on Wednesday, March 31, at 3:30 p.m., and you will learn how to sign up for our great programs from the comfort of your own home.
WALKING CLUB
Join new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the Foxboro area. Our club meets at the senior center on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and from there we leave on our chosen route for the morning. Call us to sign up.
CRIBBAGE
Join us at the senior center on Fridays, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., if you enjoy playing cribbage and would like to play with some friends, new and old! We are playing indoors and you must wear a face mask. Space is limited, so please call to register in advance.
REALIGN YOUR PELVIS FOR BETTER BALANCE, STABILITY & PAIN RELIEF
The 6-week “Realign Your Pelvis for Better Balance, Stability & Pain Relief” program will be held at the senior center on Thursdays at 9 a.m., starting March 18. This program is designed to specifically adjust the position of your pelvis. This normally results in improved posture, balance and a reduction of joint pain. It is also the first step in being able to get down and up. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF and will be held on the following 6 Thursdays: March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15 & 22. The cost for the program is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For the month of April we will be hosting a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up.
MEN’S BBQ – Outside
On Thursday, April 29, at noon, and once each month, men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Tuesday prior to the BBQ. Masks will be required to be worn when not eating.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m., for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
AARP TAX PREPARATION
As of this date in March, we have not heard from AARP regarding their annual tax preparation service. It is our best guess that the program has been canceled for this year. We suggest that you make other arrangements for your individual tax preparations.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxboro Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Mondays at 1 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
SARS Co-V-2 CONCERNS
Join us on Wednesday, April 28, at 4:30 p.m. and come learn about key concerns regarding SARS-CoV-2 (Covid), personal hygiene, immune system enhancing foods and available tests/vaccines developed for coronavirus from regular guest lecturer Dr. Naseem Ahmed.
KNITTING CLUB
The knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Bring your knitting needles and yarn, and come join us. Please call in advance to sign up.
VACCINATION INFO
Phase 2b of the Massachusetts Vaccination plan started on Feb. 18 for those aged 65 and older. If you are technologically savvy and wish to register for an appointment at Gillette Stadium, please check the website www.cic-health.com/vaccine and register IMMEDIATELY when there are appointments available. If the appointment slots are full, additional slots are usually released on Thursday mornings of the following week.
Depending upon the supply availability of the vaccine, the senior center MAY offer vaccination clinics in the future. IF, and only if, we are able to schedule a clinic, a robocall will be sent to notify Foxboro residents aged 65 or older and appointments will be set up on a first call/first serve basis.
If you haven’t receive a robocall from us within the last 2 months or would like to be added to the vaccine notification for seniors list, please call us at 508-543-1234. This will ensure that your phone number is correct in our system, or you can be newly added to receive vaccine information. Additionally, a senior center robocall may register as “Newtonville” “Belmont” “Hyde Park” or “telemarketer” on your caller ID. If you miss the phone call, a message will be left with the information on the next steps you would have to take once we have more information on the vaccine distribution procedure.
If you (or a friend/loved one) are not technologically savvy or are incapable for utilizing the Gillette site, then there will be more local options, with details to come soon.
MEN’S CLUB
Come join our intern Jesse for a light hearted and fun men’s discussion group on Thursdays, at 11:45 a.m. The Men’s Club will follow the Men’s Fitness class. Jesse will help facilitate casual discussions about current events, men’s issues, happenings at the COA and more! Sign up to reserve your seat.
RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS
Join us on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. to watch survivalist Bear Grylls on video as he takes on wild adventures in exotic locations. Each week we will be showing an episode of this National Geographic TV show after the Men’s Fitness and Men’s Discussion Group. All are welcome. Sign up in advance.
MEN’S FITNESS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., which started on March 11. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is held on March 11, 18, 25 April 1, 8 & 15. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
POSTURE, POSTURE, POSTURE
The 6-week “Posture, Posture, Posture” program will be held at the senior center on Mondays at 11:45 a.m. It started March 15. This comprehensive program is designed to correct and improve posture in all three segments of the spine. We will look to decompress and lengthen the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine in an effort to improve posture and relieve pain. You will notice a difference in the way you sit, stand and walk. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, and will the held on the following 6 Mondays: March 15, 22, 29 April 5, 12 & 26. The cost for the program is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
ART WITH ALLY CLASSES ON THURSDAYS
Come join us on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for Art with Ally classes at the senior center. Bring your creative side, and your brushes for this fun activity. You must bring your own acrylic paints in primary colors, assorted brushes (flat & round tip), canvas, table top easel, palettes, pencil, eraser and ruler. The cost is $5 per class and is paid on a monthly basis. The cost for the 5 Thursday classes in April is $25 and the payment is due at the time you register.
TAI CHI
Tai Chi is a great traditional Chinese way of relieving stress. This gradual form of exercise involves a series of movements performed in a slow focused manner. Join us on Mondays for Tai Chi class at 10 a.m. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Space is limited, so you must call to sign up in advance.