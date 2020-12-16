FunGuys Events has announced that to meet high demand, Gillette Stadium will now host the Magic of Lights drive-through lights experience through Saturday, Jan. 9.
Gillette Stadium has hosted the festive, contact-free event since Nov. 13, and tickets are available now for dates through Jan. 9 at MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough. Special bus and limo pricing is also available.
Magic of Lights and Gillette Stadium staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed. Please refer to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ website for COVID-19 travel restrictions and guidelines.