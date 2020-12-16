Magic of Lights Gillette Stadium
Buy Now

The Magic of Lights drive-thru experience at Gillette Stadium features themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

 MARK STOCKWELL

FunGuys Events has announced that to meet high demand, Gillette Stadium will now host the Magic of Lights drive-through lights experience through Saturday, Jan. 9.

Gillette Stadium has hosted the festive, contact-free event since Nov. 13, and tickets are available now for dates through Jan. 9 at MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough. Special bus and limo pricing is also available.

Magic of Lights and Gillette Stadium staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed. Please refer to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ website for COVID-19 travel restrictions and guidelines.

Tags

Recommended for you