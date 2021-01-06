The 6-week “Fix Your Joints” program will be held on Thursdays, at 9 a.m. starting on Jan. 14. This program is designed to make our joints stronger at end range-of motion. We will focus on movement patterns we don’t usually do that cause soreness or pain when we do them, such as yard work. The program will be held on, Jan. 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11 & 18 and is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES – Reverse the Aging Process. The cost for the program is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesday, Jan. 20 there will be a Hearing Clinic offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
POSTURE, BALANCE CHAIRS AND STAIRS
The 6-week “Balance, Posture, Chairs & Stairs” program will be held on Mondays at 11:45 a.m. starting Dec. 28. This program is designed to promote better balance while correcting postural issues. We will also work on common problems seniors have such as getting out of chairs and navigating stairs. This program will be held on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 1, 8, 22 & Mar. 1 and is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT-CES. The cost for the program is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
MEDITATION CLASSES
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! We have scheduled Meditation classes starting in January on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and this session will meet on Jan. 12, 19 & 26. The cost is $15. There will be an additional 4-week session in February for a cost of $19. Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. Please sign up for the January four-week session and pay in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
We have planned another “Grab and Go Senior Supper” for Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Quantities are limited, so please call us in advance to sign up.
TAI CHI
Tai Chi is a great traditional Chinese way of relieving stress. This gradual form of exercise involves a series of movements performed in a slow focused manner. Join us on Monday mornings for Beginner Tai Chi class at 10 a.m. or for Tai Chi class at 10:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Space is limited, so you must call to sign up in advance.
ART WITH ALLY CLASSES ON THURSDAYS
Come join us on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for Art with Ally classes at the senior center. Bring your creative side, and your brushes for this fun activity. You must bring your own acrylic paints in primary colors, assorted brushes (flat & round tip), canvas, table top easel, palettes, pencil, eraser and ruler. The cost is $5 per class and is paid on a monthly basis. The cost for the 3 Thursday classes in January is $15 and the payment is due at registration.
MEN’S CLUB
Come join our intern Jesse for a light hearted and fun men’s discussion group on Thursdays, starting Jan 14. at 11:45 a.m. The Men’s Club will follow the Men’s Fitness class. Jesse will help facilitate casual discussions about current events, men’s issues, happenings at the COA and more! Sign up to reserve your seat.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Feb. 1 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 12 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 12:30 p.m. The town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS
Join us on Thursdays starting Feb. 4 at 12:30 p.m. to watch survivalist Bear Grylls on video as he takes on wild adventures in exotic locations. Each week we will be showing an episode of this National Geographic TV show after the Men’s Fitness and Men’s Discussion Group. All are welcome. Sign up in advance.
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
STRENGTH TRAINING
There are now 2 Strength Training classes held at the senior center on Wednesday mornings. The first class starts at 8:25 a.m. and the second begins at 9:15 a.m. These classes feature stretching routines and exercises that focus on the core, legs, arms and shoulders. Space is limited so you must call in advance to sign up. The cost for a class is $3 and is punch card eligible.
MAH JONGG – FREE PLAY
Come play the fun and exciting game of Mah Jongg while making new friends at the senior center. We will be severely limiting the amount of players for this game while also enforcing social distancing. In addition to our Monday afternoon Mah Jongg play at 1 p.m., we have also added Mah Jongg Free play on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. If this proves successful, we may add another day for skilled players. Lessons will resume in the future. Space is limited. Call us to sign up.
KNITTING CLUB
The knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Please bring your knitting needles and yarn.
SENIOR FITNESS
We now have 2 Senior Fitness classes on Friday mornings. The 1st class will run from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., and the 2nd class will be held from 9:50 to 10:35 a.m. These classes use stretching, aerobics and hand-held weights to focus on exercising the body from neck to ankles. Senior Fitness is designed for all ability levels and will be taught by a teacher courtesy of the YMCA. Space is limited so you must call in advance to register. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.