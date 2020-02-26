“Mamma Mia,” a romantic comedy set in the isles of Greece and to the music of ABBA, will be transported to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts stage next week.
Laura Canfield, of LRC Stage Productions, is running the show, which features high school student actors, many of whom are from the local community.
“We are very excited to bring something so popular to the stage of the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center,” Canfield said of the production. “The show was just released for community theater. In my opinion, this show is about the timeless ABBA music that we’ve all come to know and love. That’s what makes this show so fun.”
The cast of 22 is mainly high school students, but also includes six students from Ahern Middle School.
“I like to invite the younger performers to join the high school performers, as it creates a strong bridge for the future. It’s a wonderful learning opportunity for all,” Canfield said.
The show features a live band, led by Foxboro native Johnny Mitchell and including a string section from Foxboro High School.
Show dates are March 5, 6 and 7. Tickets can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com.