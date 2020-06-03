In a bipartisan effort, Attleboro area state representatives recently secured and delivered over 100 meals and 400 masks to the staff at the North Attleboro, Foxboro and Franklin YMCAs.
State reps. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, and Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, along with Michael Soter, R-Bellingham, and Jeffery Roy, D-Franklin, spearheaded the delivery.
The project was made possible by donations of the Nicolos family, whose employees fully prepared the meals at the family’s two restaurants, Briggs Corner Pizzeria in Attleboro, and Coachmen’s Lodge in Bellingham.
Primo Medical Group, a Stoughton-based company, donated the masks.
“I am delighted and honored to participate today with my colleagues in celebrating both the generosity of the Nicolos family for their kind donation, and the Hockomock YMCA staff for continuously providing food to those families in need throughout the pandemic that we are all living through” Poirier said. “This generous outpouring of love from all staff at our YMCA branches is inspiring, as they have continued care for all families and members during this difficult time. We indeed are most fortunate to have them in our midst.”
Ed Hurley, president of the Hockomock YMCA, joined the group of legislators to receive and deliver meals to the Franklin Y branch.
“Throughout these challenging times it has been inspiring to experience how our community has come together. And we are so grateful for the support of our legislators and so many community partners in combating food insecurity,” Hurley said. “Thank you to the Nicolos Family, Primo Medical Group, and the representatives for their generosity in thanking our Y staff who are providing emergency childcare and distributing bags of food to those in need.”