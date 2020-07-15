This year’s recipients of the Michael G. McGinty Memorial Scholarship for Foxboro High School graduates are Josh Bertumen and Isabel Hallal.
The scholarships are given for community service in memory of McGinty, a Foxboro resident who lost his life in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Bertumen will enter Bentley University Honors Program this fall, majoring in economics-finance, with a minor in either management or accounting. He hopes to become a “prominent leader in business and in the field of philanthropy” as he has “been moved and inspired by the figures and personal anecdotes in [his] life that have taught … the value and importance of giving back.”
“Receiving McGinty Scholarship is truly an honor. I have the utmost appreciation and gratitude for both his actions as well as for those who have inspired me to think beyond myself and towards provision for the better good. I will uphold the honor of this scholarship with integrity, class, and empathy,” Bertumen said. “Giving back and lending a helping hand has always been and will continue to be a part of who I am, as there will be influential instances down the road that may strengthen my own devotion, and perhaps, even the devotion of somebody else too.”
Hallal will enter Worcester Polytechnic Institute as an engineering major and hopes “to create something that will impact and improve our society” and “leave a lasting imprint on my community, my country, and the world.”
Hallal credits the dedication of McGinty, who served his country and community, as an inspiration to others and says she is honored to be one of two Class of 2020 recipients of the scholarship in his name.
She has been a community volunteer since second grade.
Active with the Girl Scouts, Relay for Life, and Foxboro Warriors, Hallal notes that helping others raises awareness that life is not easy for everyone and that it keeps people humble. She plans to explore service opportunities in college because she says “it brings me great joy to see how it positively impacts others.”
Volunteering “has taught me to see things from other people’s perspectives” and “be more appreciative of my family, friends, and neighbors,” Hallal said.
“Congratulations to both of these amazing young adults,” Lisa Jolicoeur of the McGinty Scholarship Committee said.
McGinty, who left wife Cindy and sons Daniel and David, treasured spending time with family and friends and giving back to his community. He was a Naval Academy graduate and proudly served in the Navy, was employed by Marsh McLennan, and was active in Bethany Congregational Church.
Since 2003, with the support of Foxboro Never Forgets, the Foxboro Regional Charter School, Partners in Patriotism, and hundreds of volunteers and local businesses, Family Fun Day provided opportunity for families to enjoy themselves on the Foxboro Common while raising money for the scholarship.
Since 2003, the committee has awarded over $100,000 to local high school students who embody McGinty’s sense of community and service.
The McGinty Scholarship Committee will not be hosting Family Fun Day in September because of the virus crisis.
“The committee is grateful for so much support from the amazing community, volunteers, and local businesses,” Jolicoeur said. “We are honored to have been embraced with so much enthusiasm and to celebrate volunteerism.”