HESSCO Elder Services is appealing to Foxboro residents for volunteers interested in becoming drivers for its Meals on Wheels program.
This program, which delivers prepared meals to homebound elders, is in search of volunteers to contribute approximately one hour per week to elders who would otherwise have difficulties getting their own meals otherwise.
HESSCO serves 12 communities in south Norfolk County: Canton, Dedham, Foxboro, Medfield, Millis, Norfolk, Norwood, Plainville, Sharon, Walpole, Westwood and Wrentham. Volunteers are needed in all 12 communities, but the need is particularly great in Foxboro at this time.
Drivers spend approximately one hour a week, from 11 a.m. to noon, delivering meals.
You can choose the one day of the week that works best for you.
To volunteer, contact 781-784-4944 or info@HESSCO.org.