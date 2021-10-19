Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays, starting Nov. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class focuses on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
Monday, Oct. 25
Lancaster Trip Departs 7 a.m.; Rep. Jay Barrows Office Hour 9 a.m.; Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; Movement Patterns for Brain Health 11:45 a.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; Downton Abbey Club 2:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Blood Pressure Clinic 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold class 9:45 a.m.; NO Table Top Garden Club today; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Talespinners 2 p.m.; Ukulele Class 2:30 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2) 9:15 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.;VanGo Discovery Club – Winery 10:15 a.m.; Chorus 10:15 a.m.; Theater Workshop 11:30 p.m.; Conversation with the Town Manager 12;30 p.m.; Mah Jongg Lessons 12:30p.m. and Mah Jongg Free Play 1 p.m.; Meet the Norfolk County Sheriff 2 p.m.; Senior Supper 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Movement Patterns for Brain Health 9 a.m.; Senior Sandwiches 10 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness Class 10:35; Canasta 12:30 p.m.; Movie Day – “Into the Wild” 1 p.m.; Music with Jack Craig 1:30 p.m.; “Time to Say Goodbye” 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Senior Fitness (1) 8:45 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:35 a.m.; Yoga 10:30 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
IT'S TIME TO SAY GOODBYE
After 21 years, our department administrator, Elaine Repoff, has decided to retire. We will all miss her very much. You are cordially invited to say goodbye to Elaine at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 28th at 2:30 p.m. Come join us here to wish her well!
HESSCO PRESENTATION
As the Aging Services Access Point (ASAP) for South Norfolk County, HESSCO’s mission is to help older adults and individuals living with a disability remain safe and independent at home for as long as possible. You may have heard of HESSCO, but are you familiar with the wide array of services they provide? Join us on Monday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. for our HESSCO presentation and you will be amazed at the opportunities that may be available to you. This presentation will allow you to hear about HESSCO’s services and the best course of action for you to gain access to these benefits. Please sign up in advance.
FISH OR FISH OIL: A Cholesterol Story
Big Y Pharmacist Eddie Martucci will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m., to present a program about the difference in food cholesterol amounts, and how statin medication works. Additionally, he will discuss the different types of cholesterol (good vs. bad) and why it is important for us to keep that level in a desirable range. Sign up and save yourself a seat for this informative and important program.
TRAVEL WITH US TO MACKINAC ISLAND IN 2022
Join us as we step back in time and travel to Mackinac Island in June of 2022. Mackinac Island sits in Lake Huron between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and is considered “The Jewel of the Great Lakes.” NO cars, NO chain hotels, just ferry boats, horse-drawn carriages, tandem bicycles, world famous fudge, unique shopping, unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and a surrounding landscape that has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark. We will be traveling by motorcoach from Foxborough on June 6 through 13, and as we travel to and from Mackinac, we will be visiting places such as the Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Frankenmuth Bavarian Village and Niagara Falls in Canada, to name a few. The cost for the trip is $2,240 pp double, $1,970 pp triple and $2,990 pp single, and this trip includes round trip transportation, 7 nights hotel accommodations, 14 meals and all gratuities. Registration for this trip has begun. Call or stop by the senior center to register if you would like to join us.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTY AT LAKEVIEW
The holidays are fast approaching, so mark your calendar for Thursday, Dec. 2, from 12:30 to 4 p.m., for our annual Holiday Celebration at Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro. This year’s entertainment will be provided by “Jim, the DJ guy.” Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. The 2 meal choices are: pan seared Boneless Chicken with Asiago Cheese Sauce, OR Herb Crusted Cod with Herbs and Seasoned Breadcrumbs & Lemon Beurre Blanc. Meals include a tossed green salad, fresh seasonal vegetables and a starch, with Chocolate Mousse for dessert. There will be a cash bar. Non-residents of Foxboro are also welcome to join us. The cost is $30 for Foxboro residents and $35 for non-residents. Tickets go on sale starting Oct. 15 through Nov. 15, and you can purchase your tickets at the senior center. Transportation is available but must be reserved in advance.
Q & A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 12:30 p.m. The town manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
JACK CRAIG – 'SONGS OF THE 1950’S'
Jack Craig will be back at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. for his program “You Pick ‘Em! Songs of the 1950’s.” Lyric booklets will be provided to participants with dozens of songs from the decade of the 1950’s. Audience members will peruse the booklet, pick their favorite song(s) to sing and hear Jack’s anecdotal information about the songs. The results will be a wonderful trip down memory lane through stories and songs. Be sure to sign up in advance.
FLU SHOT CLINIC
On Friday, Oct. 22 there will be a flu shot clinic at the senior center, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This clinic will be offering the “non-senior dose” flu shot. The clinic is open to all, but you must call the senior center at 508-543-1234 to schedule an appointment in advance.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will be held on Wednesdays starting at 10:15 a.m. This club provides you an opportunity to venture out of your everyday life, while exploring a new community. Participants travel by the VanGo to a new area for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours each and return to Foxboro around 4:30ish. We’ll be traveling to a Winery TBD on Oct. 27. The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up and pay in advance.
STATE REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join Representative Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Oct. 25 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session. Representative Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
MEET THE SHERIFF
Patrick McDermott was elected as Norfolk County Sheriff in 2020 and he will be at the senior center for a “Meet the Sheriff” program on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. McDermott has a long history of public service in both government and non-profit work. This program will be an opportunity to meet the Sheriff as well as ask questions about the services/programs he oversees in his role. Snacks will be provided. Please sign up and reserve your seat.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our NEW Senior Supper program will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m., and additionally, on the last Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. The cost is $4 per person. This program will focus on a unique, high quality, catered meal. We hope that you’ll join us for an evening out with friends. The program will start at 4 p.m. and the meal will be served around 4:30. The menu for October is Chicken Parmesan, Penne Pasta, Caesar Salad, a roll and water. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
NOVEMBER MOVIE DAYS
November’s movies are National Geographic Documentaries and the movies will be shown on the following Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
Nov. 4 – “Fauci” – A world renowned disease specialist and longest serving public health leader in Washington, DC who has served under 7 presidents, Dr. Fauci has overseen the US response to 40 years’ worth of outbreaks including HIV/AIDS, SARS, Ebola and Covid-19.
Nov. 18 – “Miracle Landing on the Hudson” - This documentary tells the dramatic true story of the frightening and ultimately triumphant emergency landing of Flight 1549 in the Hudson River.
Sign up in advance.
SANDWICHES TO GO
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Sandwiches for seniors at the center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
S.H.I.N.E.
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.