Rayla Campbell, a Republican candidate for Massachusetts Secretary of State, will speak at a forum 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the South Foxboro Community Center.
She believes "Massachusetts deserves a Secretary of State focused on fairness and transparency. We need a rule of law Republican that understands both the people of The Commonwealth and their aspirations to have fair and clean elections," according to her website.
The meeting is open to all at no charge. The South Foxboro Community Center is located at 382 South St. The event is hosted by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee. For more information visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or email them at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.