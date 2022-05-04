Drop in and say hello to the new library director, Libby O’Neill, ask questions, and share feedback and suggestions on Monday, May 9 at 2 p.m. or Tuesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. in the community room..
In the Community Room.
BOOK CLUBThe Boyden Library is hosting a book club that will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month. All are welcome at this month’s sessions, which will be held on Tuesday, May 24 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The first book to be discussed will be “The Art Forger” by B.A. Shapiro.
For more information contact Libby O’Neill at 508-543-1246 or eoneill@sailsinc.org
SHAKE IT UP STORYTIMEShake your egg shakers and wave your scarves to the music with Miss Jessica on Thursdays during the month of May at 10 and 11 a.m. This Storytime will include movement, music, rhythms, props, and books.
Please register for each week that you plan to attend.
PRE-K READ AND PLAY! AGES 4-5Join Miss Kacee for a special five-week storytime session designed just for 4 & 5 year olds, featuring stories, songs, games, and crafts on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.
Meet in the community meeting room. Please register for the entire five-week session. Registration will be limited to 10 families.
LAP SIT STORYTIME, BIRTH — 2 YRSYoung children and their caregivers will learn rhythms and songs, move to the music, and listen to a story with Miss Jessica on Friday, May 20 and May 27 at 10:30 a.m. We will meet in the Story/Craft Room.
Please include your child/childrens name and age when you register. Limit 15 families.
HOW TO DRAW WITH KATELYN; AGES 9-12Learn the basics of drawing people and things with pencils and markers on Thursdays throughout the month of May from 6 to 7 p.m.
Registration required.
FRIENDS OF BOYDEN LIBRARY SPRING BOOK SALEThe book sale will be held Thursday, May 19 through Saturday, May 21. Hours are as follows:
Thursday: 10-8 p.m.
Friday:: 10-5 p.m.
Saturday: 10-3 p.m.
Special Event: $5 Bag Sale For members: Friday, April 20, 3 to 5 p.m.; For general public: All day Saturday, April 21.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.