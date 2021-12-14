Feeling like COVID and quarantine did not help with your nutrition and health? Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. for a nutrition discussion and healthy tips to apply to your everyday life! Kelsey McEntee is the HESSCO registered dietitian and she has experience in both inpatient dietetics and nutrition counseling. She has a passion for helping people to lead healthier lives and is excited to be available to discuss nutrition topics with you. Sign up to save yourself a seat.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Get your team together for a fun night of trivia hosted by Marc Craig at the senior center on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. Teams should consist of 1 to 4 people. Each member of the winning team will receive a FREE day trip with the Foxborough Senior Center in 2022.
TECH 101: WHAT DOES THIS DO?
Inevitably, this Christmas season you will have received some sort of confusing techno gizmo. Your grand kids had good intentions, but realistically you didn’t need this new gadget. Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. for our next Tech 101 class which will cover EXTREME basics for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and smart devices, such as Homepods and Echos. Let us know you’ll be coming by signing up in advance.
NOON YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Ring in the New Year with us on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.! Catch up with your friends after the holidays while joining us for welcoming the New Year at Noon! We’ll have a sparkling cider toast at 12 as well as a selection of deserts. Sign up in advance to let us know if you’ll be joining us.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
On Monday, Jan. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m., and continuing on the 2nd Monday each month at the same time, join HESSCO’S Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, at the senior center for 30 minute 1 on 1 nutrition consultations. Come prepared with your questions about your health concerns. Call to set up an appointment.
BEGINNER MAH JONGG FREE PLAY
Beginner Mah Jongg Free Play meets every Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. This beginner free play is for those players who have just recently started learning Mah Jongg and may want to take each game a little slower than those who have played for many years. Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
THE BEATLES: GET BACK
The new 3-part documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back’, directed and produced by Peter Jackson, covers the making of the 1970 Beatles’ “Let It Be” album. The footage for this series was originally captured for a 1970 documentary and has been digitized and produced in high definition. This film, which is only available on Disney+, will be presented in the senior center in (3) 2+ hour parts on the following dates: part 1 on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.; part 2 on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m., and; part 3 on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.
Join us for the experience of watching this never before seen footage of the world’s most famous band as they create an album and perform their last live performance on the rooftop of their London recording studio. Please sign up in advance.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day!
Each class focuses on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 & 26 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment.
Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten.
Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. at Jake n’ Joe’s Restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, Dec. 20 and meet us at the restaurant on the 22nd. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 20th.
HOLIDAY PARADE
We’ll be spreading cheer to homebound residents this holiday season with a Holiday parade on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. If you would like to be added to our Holiday Parade route, please register and we’ll drive by with our festive vehicles.
REPRESENTATIVE JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join Representative Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Dec. 27 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session. Representative Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m.
Sign up in advance.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 12:30 p.m. The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
MACKINAC MONDAYS
As we lead up to our 2022 Mackinac Island trip, the last Monday of each month at 2 p.m, starting Monday, Dec. 27 and through April 25, will be “Mackinac Mondays.” Each month we will be presenting a program associated with our trip.
These programs are open to all, but may be especially interesting to our Mackinac Island travelers. On Dec. 27 we will be reliving the 2021 Mackinac Island Lilac Festival as presented by the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau. (Our June 2022 trip will occur during the 2022 Lilac Festival!)
Sign up if you’d like to join us.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
Our Men’s Breakfasts, catered by Roche Brothers, are returning to the senior center once again. Join us on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. for the 1st Men’s Breakfast of this winter season. The cost is $3 per person to be paid at the time you reserve your place.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO. Sandwiches will not be available on Dec. 23.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our NEW Senior Supper program will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 4 p.m., with dinner served around 4:30 p.m., and this new program will focus on a unique, high quality, catered meal. The cost is $4 per person. We hope that you’ll join us for an evening out with friends. The menu for December is Chicken Parmesan, Penne Pasta, Caesar Salad, a roll and water. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
TRAVEL WITH US TO MACKINAC ISLAND IN 2022
Join us as we step back in time and travel to Mackinac Island on June 6-13, 2022. Mackinac Island is considered “The Jewel of the Great Lakes.” NO cars, NO chain hotels, just ferry boats, horse-drawn carriages, tandem bicycles, world famous fudge, unique shopping, unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and a surrounding landscape that has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark.
Registration for this trip has begun and we still have some openings. Call or stop by the senior center for more information or to reserve your spot if you would like to join us.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting.
This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.