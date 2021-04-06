On Thursday, April 29 at 12 noon, and once each month, men are invited to a BBQ outside under the tent at the senior center where you can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Tuesday prior to the BBQ. Masks will be required to be worn when not eating.
MOVIE DAY
Join us on our next Movie Day at the senior center. Due to social distancing, we have to limit seating to 9 people per showing. On Thursday, April 29 at 1 p.m. we will be showing the movie “Les Miserables.” After 19 years as a prisoner, Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) is freed by Javert (Russell Crowe). Valjean promptly breaks parole but later uses stolen silver to reinvent himself. Eight years later, Valjean becomes the guardian of a child after her mother’s (Anne Hathaway) death, but Javert’s relentless pursuit means that peace will be a long time coming. Call us to sign up in advance.
LUNCHEON OUTING
We are starting to plan luncheon outings once again, so our next luncheon outing will be on Thursday, April 15 at 11 a.m. at Skip Jack’s restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, April 12 and meet us at the restaurant on the 15th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 12th.
DAY TRIPS TO NANTUCKET & CAPE COD
In an effort to move forward, we have begun scheduling day trips for 2021, in hopes that we will be in a “better place” with regard to the COVID-19 virus at the time we will be traveling. If you are interested in traveling with us, you should minimally expect to wear a mask for the duration of the trip. We are also expecting all of our travelers to have been vaccinated, plus 2 weeks following their final vaccine, prior to traveling.
Most of the activities we have planned will be outdoors in an effort to provide comfort to those with COVID-19 concerns. Our first trip will be on Thursday, June 24 when we will travel from Foxboro to Hyannis by motorcoach, then enjoy a High Speed Ferry trip aboard the Steamship Authority to Nantucket. You will spend the day on your own to enjoy lunch or visit some shops and landmarks. The cost is $109 for Foxboro residents and $115 for non-residents. T
hen on Thursday, July 8 we will travel to Dennis, MA by motorcoach and we will enjoy the views and lunch from the deck of the “Lobster Roll,” a custom built dinner cruise boat. In the afternoon, we’ll have some free time to visit downtown Hyannis. The cost of this trip is $95 for residents and $101 for non-Foxborough residents.
Registration for these trips will begin on April 12 for Foxboro residents and April 26 for non-residents. Payment is due at the time of registration. Additional day trips are currently being planned!
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club has begun meeting once again every Tuesday, at 11 a.m., EXCEPT for the last Tuesday of the month. Under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, this club explores gardening techniques through inside, socially distant, discussion. It is expected that most weeks will be spent indoors until the weather becomes more hospitable. Temporarily, this program will be hosted at a new time of 11 a.m. to allow for socially distant discussion. Call us to sign up.
NUTRITION CLASS
The Nutrition Class will be meeting on Tuesday, April 27 at 11 a.m., and will continue to meet each month on the last Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m. Members of the class talk about good food, good nutrition and good health, and share their ideas. Call us to sign up!
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m. The town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
SARS Co-V-2 CONCERNS
Join us on Wednesday, April 28 at 4:30 p.m. and come learn about key concerns regarding SARS-CoV-2 (Covid), personal hygiene, immune system enhancing foods and available tests/vaccines developed for Coronavirus from regular guest lecturer Dr. Naseem Ahmed.
FLEXIBILITY AND STRENGTH CLASSES
Join us for Flexibility and Strength classes on Tuesdays, beginning May 4th, at 12:15 p.m. These classes will be facilitated by Jenn McBride, PT, DPT of Bay State Physical Therapy. Each week we will meet outside at the senior center for a mix of upper and lower body strengthening, with balance, functional movements and stretching. Our goal is to help participants feel more confident with their movement during activities at home and in the community. Space is limited, so please call to sign up in advance.
WALKING CLUB
Join new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the Foxborough area. Our Walking Club meets at the senior center on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., and from there we leave on our chosen route for the morning. Call us to sign up.
CRIBBAGE
Join us at the senior center on Friday mornings from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. if you enjoy playing cribbage and would like to play with some friends, new and old! We are playing indoors and you must wear a face mask. Space is limited, so please call to register in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For the month of April we will be hosting a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up.
KNITTING CLUB
The knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Bring your knitting needles and yarn, and come join us. Please call in advance to sign up.
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
DIABETES PREVENTION CLASS AT THE YMCA
The Foxborough Council on Aging is excited to let you know that the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program and the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program is currently enrolling for spring classes. Due to the current state of the pandemic, these classes will be offered in both a virtually and in-person environment.
The virtual classes will meet either via Zoom or conference call, whereas the in-person classes will meet at the YMCA and will follow the CDC protocol for group gatherings/meetings. Previous classes held at our senior center resulted in an average weight loss among participants of 7% or more, during the year-long program.
This program is designed to support adults with prediabetes in reducing their risk for developing type 2 diabetes. This is accomplished through 25 sessions that follow a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-approved curriculum in the CDC’s Diabetes Prevention Recognition Program.
In a welcoming, small-group environment, participants work together with a Y-USA trained Lifestyle Coach to learn about eating healthier and increasing their physical activity. This program is offered as a covered benefit by Medicare Part B and some Medicare Advantage Providers. Research by the National Institutes of Health shows that programs such as this can reduce the number of new cases of type 2 diabetes by 71% in adults over age 60.
To enroll, interested individuals should leave a message for Program Coordinator Donna Higgins at 508-643-5271 or email her at Donnah@hockymca.org for a call back to be screened for eligibility and answer any questions you may have.